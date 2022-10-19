Read full article on original website
Skydiver dies after jump near N.J. airport, officials say
The Federal Aviation Administration and New Jersey State Police are investigating the fatal plunge of a skydiver from Michigan who crashed near the Alexandria Field airport on Friday. State Troopers responded to a call for medical assistance around 2:30 p.m. at the airport, located in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County....
Man robbed N.J. pharmacies, threatened to open fire, feds allege
An Irvington man was charged with the armed robberies of three separate Elizabeth pharmacies for oxycodone and other prescription medication while threatening to shoot people in the stores, authorities said Friday. Charles Johnson, 28, faces federal charges of Hobbs Act Robbery along with counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a...
2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash
Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
SUV stolen with 3-month-old baby inside found in Newark, authorities say
An SUV stolen Tuesday night with a baby in the back seat was recovered several hours later with the 3-month-old still inside, authorities said Thursday. The SUV with a Texas license plate was stolen about 8 p.m. Tuesday from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53
Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
N.J. man, 23, charged in deadly summer shooting
A 23-year-old Newark man was arrested and charged with the killing of another man in the state’s largest city over the summer, officials said Thursday. Tyquil Martin faces murder and weapons-related charges in the Aug. 13 shooting of Thomas Pickett, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Newark...
Two men face murder charges in N.J. shooting death
Two East Orange men were charged in a deadly Newark shooting, Essex County authorities said Friday. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, were charged with murdering Khalif Ligon on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. Both men face murder charges, the prosecutor said in...
Authorities ID man shot, killed during police pursuit in Paterson
Officials have identified the man shot and killed earlier this month by police, who were pursuing him for trying to get into several vehicles while armed with what appeared to be a real weapon, but turned out to be an imitation handgun. Hui Zhang, 33, of Pensacola, Florida, was shot...
N.J. man convicted of trafficking cocaine with Jersey Shore drug ring
A Monmouth County man was convicted this week after he distributed crack and powdered cocaine in Jersey Shore towns as part of a drug ring broken up by the FBI three years ago, authorities said. Damion Helmes, 42, of Cliffwood in Aberdeen Township, was convicted Monday after a two-week bench...
N.J. man died after inmate stabbed him because he didn’t get proper medical care, suit alleges
Dan Gelin received little medical attention after an inmate stabbed him repeatedly at the Essex County Correctional Facility in December, his family’s attorney said. The following day, authorities found him unresponsive, breathless and pulseless in a jail cell surrounded by blood-stained towels. An hour later, he was pronounced dead.
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen
Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
Jury convicts man of killing woman in N.J. robbery, co-defendant awaiting trial
A Trenton man was found guilty of fatally shooting a woman in a robbery more than three years ago in Burlington County. After deliberating for about two hours, the jury convicted Devon Woods of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons-related offenses for the Sept. 18, 2019 killing of Deasia Ayres, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.
Newark peace activists call women’s killers ‘no better than the Klan’
Newark peace activists rallied Wednesday night outside a laundromat where a 25-year-old woman was fatally shot earlier this month, decrying what they believe was black-on-black violence and comparing her killer or killers and others to the Ku Klux Klan. “You will never be forgiven for killing good people,” said Sharif...
Jersey City, it’s time to rename Christopher Columbus Drive | Opinion
Racism is complicated, has a long history and how it first became entwined with the Enlightenment – the basis of our Constitution – is an area that scholars have really only recently begun much-needed study. What is clearly apparent by now is that if you are not an...
Man trying to cross I-287 is killed after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle and tractor-trailer, cops say
A pedestrian attempting to cross Interstate 287 in Somerset County on Thursday night was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver and then a tractor-trailer, authorities said. Erik Salemke, 38, of Bridgewater was hit shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes near milepost 21.8 in Bedminster, according to...
Bank robbery suspect arrested after cop recognizes him as a neighbor, police say
A man wanted for robbing a bank in Bergen County was arrested this week after a police officer recognized the suspect on surveillance video as a neighborhood resident, authorities said Thursday. The robbery was reported to police about 2:11 p.m. Wednesday by an employee at Chase Bank in the 600...
Woman wakes up to find masked intruder standing over her bed, police say
A woman woke up to find a masked intruder standing over her bed, one of two incidents where burglars targeted houses within about an hour early Tuesday in Toms River, according to police. In both cases, police said the burglars entered through unlocked first floor windows and urged residents to...
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties
The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
The Passaic County Prosecutor must resign | Editorial
The top law enforcement official in Passaic County, Camelia Valdes, has got to go. The latest disturbing revelation is that she had the chance to stop five cops who called themselves the “robbery squad,” and for years had been violently shaking down people they illegally stopped on the street in Paterson, like gangsters.
