Joey Gaston and Yasin Willis combined for four touchdowns and 210 yards on the ground to lead St. Joseph (Mont.) in a 42-17 win over Seton Hall Prep in West Orange. Gaston, who went 7-of-12 for 120 yards and one touchdown through air alongside 111 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, got the scoring going for SJR (4-4) with a 54-yard scoring strike to Nathan Bailey in the first quarter.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO