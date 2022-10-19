ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Gaston and Willis leads SJR’s rushing attack in win over Seton Hall Prep

Joey Gaston and Yasin Willis combined for four touchdowns and 210 yards on the ground to lead St. Joseph (Mont.) in a 42-17 win over Seton Hall Prep in West Orange. Gaston, who went 7-of-12 for 120 yards and one touchdown through air alongside 111 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, got the scoring going for SJR (4-4) with a 54-yard scoring strike to Nathan Bailey in the first quarter.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Elizabeth defeats Dayton in OT - Girls soccer recap

Melissa Pires scored the go-ahead goal in the ninth minute of the first overtime period to give Elizabeth a 2-1 win against Dayton in Elizabeth. Dayton (10-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Angela Gatto before Elizabeth (11-4-1) came back in the second to tie the game. Dayton’s sophomore goalkeeper made 18 saves to force the match into overtime.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth

Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Football: Irvington prevails over West Orange

Kyshir Desir and Fahmah Toure each scored two touchdowns to lead Irvington to a 27-18 win over West Orange, in West Orange. West Orange (5-3) led 18-12 at the half, and the Blue Knights (7-2) took a 19-18 lead by the third quarter. West Orange entered the game in 11th...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township

Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
West Essex over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap

Alex Sek and Gab Ortizzo each scored to lead West Essex in a 2-0 win over Newark Academy, in North Caldwell. Ella Clausi made five saves for West Essex (5-7-2) to earn the shutout. Newark Academy fell to 7-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ
