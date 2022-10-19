Read full article on original website
Seton Hall product Jared Rhoden goes No. 4 in NBA G League Draft to Atlanta Hawks’ affiliate
Former Seton Hall wing Jared Rhoden was chosen fourth in Saturday’s NBA G League Draft by the College Park Skyhawks, the G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. NJ Advance Media reported this week that Rhoden was expected to land with College Park after the Hawks claimed him off waivers and then waived him.
Football: Gaston and Willis leads SJR’s rushing attack in win over Seton Hall Prep
Joey Gaston and Yasin Willis combined for four touchdowns and 210 yards on the ground to lead St. Joseph (Mont.) in a 42-17 win over Seton Hall Prep in West Orange. Gaston, who went 7-of-12 for 120 yards and one touchdown through air alongside 111 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, got the scoring going for SJR (4-4) with a 54-yard scoring strike to Nathan Bailey in the first quarter.
No. 2 Freehold Township girls socce repeats as Shore Conference champ (PHOTOS)
After a decade between its first two Shore Conference titles, Freehold Township did not waste any time bringing home its third as the Patriots continued their revenge tour and beat Howell, 1-0, on Saturday. The win in the Shore Conference final secured back-to-back titles for Freehold Township, No. 2 in...
Girls soccer recap: Mulroony directs Morris Hills to victory over Newton
Sydney Mulroony finished with a goal and assist to power Morris Hills to a 2-0 victory over Newton Saturday in Newton. Emily Mulroony also scored for the Scarlet Knights (4-10-1). Amber Bartolomeo made eight saves for the shutout. Newton fell to 2-15-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Football: Roselle Park’s rushing romps in win over Newark Collegiate
Adrian Palacios, Jermaine Hart, and Elijah Ignacio Dylan George combined for 430 yards and five touchdowns on the ground to lead Roselle Park to a 41-12 win over Newark Collegiate, in Roselle Park. The Panthers (4-4) led 27-0 at the half. Palacios racked up 120 yards and three touchdowns on...
St. Benedict’s extends unbeaten streak, defeats Salesianum (DE) - Boys soccer recap
St. Benedict’s extended its unbeaten streak to 84 in a row thanks to its 5-1 victory against Salesianum (DE) in Newark. Ransford Gyan tallied a goal for St. Benedict’s (9-0). Salesianum (DE) fell to 1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Elizabeth defeats Dayton in OT - Girls soccer recap
Melissa Pires scored the go-ahead goal in the ninth minute of the first overtime period to give Elizabeth a 2-1 win against Dayton in Elizabeth. Dayton (10-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Angela Gatto before Elizabeth (11-4-1) came back in the second to tie the game. Dayton’s sophomore goalkeeper made 18 saves to force the match into overtime.
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth
Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
Football: Irvington prevails over West Orange
Kyshir Desir and Fahmah Toure each scored two touchdowns to lead Irvington to a 27-18 win over West Orange, in West Orange. West Orange (5-3) led 18-12 at the half, and the Blue Knights (7-2) took a 19-18 lead by the third quarter. West Orange entered the game in 11th...
Boys soccer recap: Korolev’s goal sparks Ocean Township to victory over Monmouth
Alexander Korolev’s goal was the difference as Ocean Township edged Monmouth Regional, 1-0, Saturday in Tinton Falls. Jacob Gomez had the assist while goalie Zach Frabizio made four saves for the Spartans (7-7-1) who won their second game in a row. Monmouth Regional fell to 7-9-1. The N.J. High...
Football: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wins 42-27 shootout over No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep (WATCH)
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, has become a smashmouth football program under head coach Vito Campanile, however Saturday’s game against No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep in Oradell called for a shootout. His Crusaders were up for it and got the job done with a...
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
Girls volleyball: Union City takes Hudson County throne in statement victory for title
A new champion stands atop Hudson County. For the past six county tournaments, it was Hudson Catholic corraling the trophy. Top-seeded Union City had other plans on Saturday, however. In just their third championship appearance in program history, Union City defeated second-seeded Hudson Catholic 25-20, 25-12 at County Prep. Union...
Girls volleyball: Livingston capitalizes on chance at redemption, wins Essex County title
The taste of last season’s Essex County Tournament final loss did not go away for Livingston. Heading into this fall, the Lancers used that as motivation to continue playing better and never getting stagnant on the court. Livingston’s adjusted mentality paid off as the top-seeded Lancers brought home the...
Field Hockey: Smutko’s hot hand leads East Brunswick to GMC title
Grace Smutko is just in her second year of playing field hockey but you wouldn’t know it by how she’s played this season. The sophomore has gotten better as the 2022 campaign has progressed and she stepped into the spotlight on Saturday. Smutko recorded the first two-goal game...
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep runs past Paramus Catholic - Football recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled toward the postseason with a 56-21 win over Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Don Bosco (6-2) finds itself sitting alone in the top spot of Non-Public A, with the qualifying cutoff for non-public teams on Oct. 29. The Ironmen had...
Boys Soccer: Haddon Twp. knocks off Shawnee in PKs to win Coaches Cup (PHOTOS)
Seventh-seeded Haddon Township prevailed in a shoot out, 5-3, over fourth-seeded Shawnee to resolve a 1-1 tie in the final round of the South Jersey Coaches Cup at the Decou Lacrosse and Soccer Field Complex in Cherry Hill. Haddon Township (14-2-1) played to a 1-1tie at halftime with Shawnee (10-2-4)...
Cross-country: Monroe sweeps Greater Middlesex Conference team titles (PHOTOS)
Amelia Artz won the girls race to lead Monroe to a sweep of the team titles, while Akshay Vadul took the boys title for Edison at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships at Thompson Park in Monroe. Artz prevailed in 19:29, with Grace Best of J.P. Stevens second in 19:48 and...
West Essex over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap
Alex Sek and Gab Ortizzo each scored to lead West Essex in a 2-0 win over Newark Academy, in North Caldwell. Ella Clausi made five saves for West Essex (5-7-2) to earn the shutout. Newark Academy fell to 7-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Girls soccer recap: Seven score as Camden Catholic topples Pennsauken
Seven players found the back of the net as Camden Catholic blanked Pennsauken, 7-0, Saturday in Cherry Hill. Dillan Sorino, Bella Miller, Kayla Dunn, Justine Marano, Reily McGough, Darby Chhabria and Leah DiCicco each scored for the Irish (7-8-1). Pennsauken fell to 4-13-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
