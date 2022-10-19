Read full article on original website
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Mordovtseva Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos
90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva has her eyes on a modeling career following a major weight loss transformation. The Kyiv, Ukraine, native made her TLC debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, in November 2019. The pair met through mutual friends after they were appointed to be godparents to their child. While the duo narrowly made it down the aisle in April 2020 following their return on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the couple separated within a year.
She’s All Grown Up! Meet ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Tiffany and Ronald’s Daughter Carley Cutest Photos
TLC fans were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and her estranged husband Ronald Smith’s rollercoaster relationship during season 1 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After a whirlwind romance, the pair found themselves married and welcoming a daughter named Carley only seven months later.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Ash Naeck Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Girlfriend Tina Sardellis
Growing their family! 90 Day Fiancé alum Ash Naeck has just welcomed his first child with girlfriend, Tina Sardellis. The couple announced the news on October 17 via Instagram with a photo of Tina holding their newborn in a hospital bed with the proud papa posing beside them. “Thanks to all the wonderful staff who made this amazing experience so easy and exciting,” they wrote. “Bubs is finally here.”
Behati Prinsloo Shares More Pregnancy Updates in the Wake of Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Behati Prinsloo is bumpin' around town! The pregnant model is showing off her growing belly in a bathroom mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the pic, Prinsloo wears a black, skintight jumpsuit and oversized animal-print jacket. She accessorizes the moody fall look with black combat boots, a black crossbody bag and tortoise shell sunnies atop her head. The 34-year-old playfully added an animated alien to the background of the image.
Taylor Swift Addressed Engagement Rumors on Midnights
Taylor Swift knows that everyone's thirsty for news of whether or not she's engaged to her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, and on her latest album, Midnights, she 's finally addressing the matter. Just not in the way you may have wanted. Rather than confirm or deny her betrothal,...
See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview
Watch: Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of) Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders. In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.
Christina Haack Enjoys ‘Much Needed’ Mini Honeymoon With Joshua Hall Amid Ant Anstead Custody Drama
Vacation mode activated! Christina Hall (née Haack) jetted off to Mexico with husband Joshua Hall amid her ongoing child custody drama with ex-husband Ant Anstead. “Much needed trip: relax and reset,” Christina, 39, captioned an Instagram video from the trip earlier this week. “Amazing few days soaking in the sun, spa and amazing cuisine.” The […]
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's 'Halloween Ends' Party
The Kardashian family knows how to throw a party, and Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are no different. The newlyweds celebrated the premiere of Halloween Ends, with their own Michael Myers-themed party over the weekend. Kourtney shared several shots of the spooky decorations on her Instagram Stories, starting...
Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
‘The White Lotus’ Star Jennifer Coolidge Responds to Prince Harry & Meghan Loving the Show
Actress Jennifer Coolidge loves hearing that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are such big fans of The White Lotus. The 61-year-old star exclusively spoke with Access Hollywood at the premiere of The White Lotus season two. Journalist Zuri Hall shared with the actress that the royal couple enjoyed watching the show during their free time and wanted to know her response.
JoJo Siwa and TikToker Avery Cyrus’ Relationship Timeline: A Friends to Lovers Romance
From BFFs to something more! JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus started off their relationship as close pals, but their connection blossomed into a romantic relationship shortly after. “We’re friends,” the Dance Moms alum said in a video from September 2022 paired with audio from a previous Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode. Cyrus, for her […]
Lauren Bushnell Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Chris Lane
Another country cutie! Lauren Bushnell Lane and her husband, Chris Lane, welcomed their second child together on Sunday, October 16. Lauren, 32, announced the arrival of their little one in emotional footage she shared via Instagram on Tuesday, October 18. In the video, Chris, 32, is holding their 16-month-old son Dutton while he meets his little brother for the first time. The toddler giggles with glee while his dad places him on the hospital bed so Lauren can cuddle both the newborn and her young son at the same time.
Kendall Jenner Shuts Down Misconception She’s A ‘Mean Girl’
Kendall Jenner is standing up for herself by shutting down the misconception she's a 'mean girl'. On Thursday's episode of family Hulu show The Kardashians, the 26-year-old supermodel called the reference about herself and her family 'out of hand'. Jenner, who revealed she's anxious around big crowds, said: 'Anything I...
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Step Out for Doja Cat's Masquerade-Themed Birthday Party
Watch: Why Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Wanted to "Clear Up" Rumors. After a difficult few months, it was date night for Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber. The married couple stepped out together in sexy styles for Doja Cat's star-studded and masquerade-themed 27th birthday party in West Hollywood on Oct. 21, more than a week before Halloween. Both wore black eye masks as the model showcased custom Victoria's Secret black lingerie and the pop star sported a black, caped Zorro-like outfit. Also spotted outside the party: Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow, Tyga, Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes and Normani.
Megan Fox Hits Back After Fan Asks, 'Where Your Kids At?'
Megan Fox is firing back after being questioned about the whereabouts of her three children. Earlier this week, the 36-year-old actress posted photos of herself on a swing, writing, "Pick me energy 🖤🌙." While most of the comments were positive, one fan wrote, "Where your kids at?" Fox...
