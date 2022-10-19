Study names North Texas city as the best city for families with children

DALLAS (KDAF) — Making a move? If you are looking for the best place for your family to settle down then you may want to give this North Texas city a try.

A new report from StorageCafe.com compiles a list of the 20 best cities in the country for families with children and Plano has earned the top spot.

Here is why officials have named Plano the best city for families with children.

The city offers great chances of top-notch education, with its public-school ratings placing it first among the 100 cities analyzed. Additionally, close to 60% of Plano residents aged 25 and over hold a bachelor’s degree, one of the highest shares of college graduates among the adult population in our ranking.

The median household income for Plano families is one the highest in the country, inching close to $116K/year. In fact, 33% of households in Plano have children, all while staying safe, as the city ranks high for safety.

Additionally, there are about 4.7 playgrounds/10K people, significantly above our list's average of 2.9/10K residents.

In terms of healthcare, Plano comes second for the number of health centers in relation to population, with about 5 healthcare establishments/1,000 people.

Other Texas towns that made the list include:

Austin – 9

Lubbock – 10

El Paso – 12

Laredo – 15

For the full report, visit StorageCafe.com .

