hubcityradio.com
David Reiss hired as new executive director of the South Dakota Municipa League
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Municipal League is hiring David Reiss of Pierre as their next executive director. He says he wanted to continue to work with towns and cities. Reiss most recently was the executive director for the Central South Dakota Enhancement District, a voluntary association in Pierre of...
onidawatchman.com
Knox comes full circle
“Blunt is my hometown,” said ABO Elementary Guidance Counselor Dianna Knox. “I just recently moved back and bought a house. Knox is a Blunt High School graduate and says her first teaching assignment was with Sully Buttes 51 years ago. “I was 21 years old, the youngest person on staff. Now I’m the oldest.” Knox says that she taught the parents and even the grandparents of some of this year’s students.
