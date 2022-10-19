“Blunt is my hometown,” said ABO Elementary Guidance Counselor Dianna Knox. “I just recently moved back and bought a house. Knox is a Blunt High School graduate and says her first teaching assignment was with Sully Buttes 51 years ago. “I was 21 years old, the youngest person on staff. Now I’m the oldest.” Knox says that she taught the parents and even the grandparents of some of this year’s students.

ONIDA, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO