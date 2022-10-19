TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Governor Laura Kelly has declared a State of Disaster Emergency starting today (FRI) due to a high risk of wildland fires over the weekend. The primary threat for wildfires is Sunday. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties. There is a threat for fires for the majority of the state with dry conditions with low relative humidity, gusting winds, and an abundance of dry grass and other flammable vegetation.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO