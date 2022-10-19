Read full article on original website
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Saturday, October 22, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Governor Laura Kelly has declared a State of Disaster Emergency due to a high risk of wildland fires this weekend. The primary threat for wildfires is Sunday. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties. There is a threat for fires for the majority of the state with dry conditions with low relative humidity, gusting winds, and an abundance of dry grass and other flammable vegetation.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Friday, October 21, 2022
