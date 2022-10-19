Read full article on original website
Related
Delaware auditor resigns just hours after getting probation, $10,000 fine for misdemeanor crimes
Convicted Delaware auditor Kathy McGuiness resigned Wednesday, just hours after a judge sentenced her to probation for misdemeanor official misconduct and conflict of interest convictions related to hiring her daughter. Gov. John Carney had indicated he would exercise his constitutional duty to remove her from office upon her sentencing, which...
WBOC
Del. Deputy Auditor Files Labor Complaint Against Former Auditor Kathy McGuiness
DOVER, Del. - With her resignation on Wednesday afternoon after being sentenced to probation earlier in the day on public corruption charges, a chapter in Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness' embattled career is now over. "These cases are difficult, these cases are controversial. They're usually high profile and they're against...
Carney appoints placeholder to auditor’s office
Gov. John Carney will appoint former state Auditor Dennis Greenhouse to serve the remainder of Kathy McGuiness’s term. McGuiness resigned Wednesday after being sentenced on two public corruption charges. “We’re grateful that Dennis is willing to serve the state of Delaware as the auditor of accounts, an office that he previously held,” Carney said in a news release. “As auditor, ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Gov. Carney appoints former Auditor Dennis Greenhouse to replace McGuiness
Governor John Carney appoints former New Castle County Executive Dennis Greenhouse to fill the remainder of state Auditor Kathy McGuiness’s term after she resigned yesterday. Greenhouse previously served as state Auditor from 1983 to 1989, after which he moved between positions at the Clinton White House and the US...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Announces Retirement of Major Matthew Cox
The Delaware State Police announces the retirement of Major Matthew Cox on October 21, 2022. Major Cox is a Delaware State Police 60th DSP Recruit Class member that was hired on January 26, 1990. His retirement comes after accomplishing a dedicated career of over 32 years as a faithful public servant to the citizens of Delaware.
Delaware school board files EPA complaint over lead in students’ water
The Delaware Division of Public Health found lead in 22 Delaware schools, including facilities in the Red Clay Consolidated School District. At their meeting earlier this week, Red Clay school board members approved filing a complaint with the EPA over what they say was the state’s slowness in delivering the results of its federally funded testing to school leaders and parents.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Court suspends Del. conversion of retiree coverage to Medicare Advantage
Plaintiffs who objected to Delaware's conversion of the state healthcare coverage program for retirees to Medicare Advantage have been granted a motion for a stay. The group that formed as RISE Delaware has contended that the switch would force them to seek prior authorization for hundreds of medical decisions. They held protests recently in Dover and Wilmington and went to Superior Court a few weeks ago.
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: 4th Senate District
As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” in November’s general election. The race for the 4th Senate district seat pits an incumbent Democrat who spent 25 years in the Delaware education system against a Republican challenger banking on his legal expertise and a strong belief in bipartisanship to win over voters.
Cape Gazette
Court stays Medicare Advantage transition for state employees
A Delaware Superior Court judge has granted a motion to stay a proposed requirement that would have required state employee retirees to switch to a Medicare Advantage supplement plan. Judge Calvin Scott has ordered that all retiree plans in effect prior to Oct. 3 shall remain in full force until...
delawarepublic.org
Superior Court judge orders state to pause switch to Medicare Advantage Plan for retirees
A Superior Court judge sided with retired state employees in a Wednesday ruling ordering Delaware to pause plans to transfer 30,000 retirees from standard Medicare plans to Medicare Advantage. The ruling comes after the retiree advocacy group RISE Delaware sued the state’s State Employee Benefits Commission (SEBC) and other state...
delawarepublic.org
State Division of Developmental Disabilities Services reports data breach
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services announced a data breach within its Division of Developmental Disabilities Services. The Division said a small number of users in their online records system may have had access to more than 7,000 sensitive patient records. The breach came when new users were...
WDEL 1150AM
'For me, it's the Nobel Peace Prize of Delaware' | Dreams come true at 2022 Kandler Awards
Making lemons into lemonade has described Corie Priest's life in the last several years. Living in poverty and eventually becoming incarcerated, Priest knew that making a difference in his own life as well as other's lives was possible. On October 19, 2022, he was awarded the American Civil Liberties Union...
delawarepublic.org
The Green - October 21, 2022
As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” in November’s general election. The race for the 4th Senate district seat pits an incumbent Democrat who spent 25 years in the Delaware education system against a Republican challenger banking on his legal expertise and a strong belief in bipartisanship to win over voters.
Washington Examiner
Fetterman uses PA county sheriff to spread misinformation about crime in campaign ad
For a political party that was so adamant about the importance of truth when Donald Trump was president, Democrats seem to have no problem spreading misinformation when it comes to advancing their political careers. That's the tactic John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in Pennsylvania's Senate race, used in a recent...
How to vote in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election
There are three ways to vote in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election: absentee, early, or in person on election day. Earlier this month, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional. The decision has left many voters unsure of the rules. RELATED: Who’s running in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election? General election The general election will be held Nov. ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
UD Poll: Democrats at the top of the ticket have double-digit edge
A recent University of Delaware Center for Political Communication poll shows Democrats in statewide races hold sizable leads in the upcoming midterms. The poll of registered voters found Democratic incumbent Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester grabbing 50% support while her Republican opponent Lee Murphy had 33%. In the state Attorney General’s...
WBOC
Delmarva Reacts to Bidens Loan Forgiveness Plan
DELMAR, De. -- Not everyone is on board with President Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness. People who are opposed say it's just unfair, especially for those who already paid for college or chose not to go. One person who is opposed to President Biden's plan is Diana Mecgettigan, owner...
State teachers’ union asks for base pay hike
Delaware’s teacher union proposed a new salary schedule Monday that includes a base pay of $60,000. Of that base pay, $42,000 would come from the state — $12,000 more than it’s currently paying. Under the plan, teacher salaries would be raised over three years, costing the state $134.5 million in total. By the final year, total teacher salaries would cost ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26
Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
Comments / 2