Adair County Supervisors approve participation in ISAC Soil Compaction Project

(Adair Co) The Adair County Board of Supervisors this morning approved participation in the ISAC Soil Compaction Project.

Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg…

Berg said the project will help with more than just the pipeline stuff.

In other activity, the Supervisors approved a 28E Agreement with the Department of Transportation and the County Treasurer. Treasurer Brenda Wallace explained that every five years, or if there are any major changes, the DOT asks the County to do a 28E Agreement. Wallace said there are a few changes; a lot of it has to do with CDL’s.

The Supervisors also acknowledged receipt of the 2022 Weed Commissioner’s report and received an update on activities from County Engineer Nick Kauffman.