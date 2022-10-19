ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

This Dallas food hall is a foodie’s heaven

By Landon Wexler, Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJ9qu_0if08jLh00

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Village Dallas has been an iconic apartment complex here locally for decades. Depending on who you talk to, living in the Village Dallas is an initiation to living in the Big D.

But in the last couple of years, they added a food hall, that is sure to blow every expectation you could have right out of the water.

It’s called Roundhouse and it’s located right in the middle of all the fun in The Village Dallas.

“A lot of the stuff that we’re doing here is rooted in the classic; the classic and approachable things as simple things. Most people love simple things and we try to focus on the simple things doing really well,” Junior Borg, vice president of culinary at The Village Dallas, said.

From pizza to sandwiches, to salads. They have it all, from burgers to fried chicken to tacos, they pretty much have almost everything you could possibly imagine at this food court. But don’t think that they value quantity over quality.

This mouthwatering food is some of the best in town, with their burgers being nominated for the best burger in Dallas in Dallas Observer’s Readers Choice Awards.

“The Boss Cowis another great example we have something that we were trying to do that is simple, approachable, and classic. It’s a classic American burger that everybody loves. Not many people can say that they are baking [their own buns]. Like everything [is made in] house and that gets walked over,” Borges said.

With all the food options available at The Village Dallas’ Roundhouse Food Hall, it’s hard to believe it is all under one roof.

To learn more about Roundhouse Food Hall, click here .

KDAF

KDAF

