PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
multihousingnews.com
Stoneweg Sells Raleigh Luxury Apartments
The sale takes place as Stoneweg expands its multifamily presence across the South and Midwest. Stoneweg US has completed its sale of Alcove Garner, a six-building, 170-unit, garden-style luxury apartment community located at 26 Anvil Peak Drive in Garner, N.C. The property was sold to Yankee Capital Partners for an undisclosed amount. Foundry Commercial’s Multifamily Investment Group represented Stoneweg in the transaction. Foundry had previously worked with the seller when it purchased the property in 2020 for $23.9 million, CommercialEdge data shows.
visitraleigh.com
The Ghosts of Raleigh
A destination always brings out its best spooks and ghost stories during this week leading up to Halloween. With a haunted history like Wake County has, there are plenty of ghouls and goblins for us to talk about. That concept reminded us of a story, written by Ernest Dollar, executive director of the City of Raleigh Museum (COR Museum), and published in the Official Visitors Guide called "The Ghosts of Raleigh"—intended for people who love history and have vivid imaginations, a strong sense of empathy and a bit of a taste for the macabre.
Foodie News: The BBQ Lab at North Hills opens soon
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of my most reliable sources, Kenan Barnes, shared some insider information this week. He got word that The BBQ Lab at North Hills will open their doors next Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the space formerly occupied by Tom Meyer’s Q Shack. Best to follow along on Facebook for the official announcement. The BBQ Lab is brought to us by the same folks behind Johnston County’s Redneck BBQ Lab.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Sushio O, Carolina Ale House and Mi Casita
5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, Carolina Ale House on Walnut Street in Cary and Mi Casita on North Bragg Boulevard in Spring Lake. 5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh,...
Home buyers beware: House flippers cutting corners during renovations can create serious dangers
Hundreds of homes in the Triangle are bought up every month, renovated and then resold. It’s a practice called 'flipping,' and it can bring in big money – but also potential risks for homebuyers. The average profit for a flipped house in Raleigh is $61,000 according to the...
Funeral services held for Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres who was killed in mass shooting
Torres, who was off-duty and on his way to work, was one of five killed in a mass shooting
Wake County housing markets are cooling. Here’s where they’re cooling the most.
While all areas of Wake County have seen price declines, some towns and cities have dipped more than others.
'I was done with it': Small business owner in Wake County takes refund frustrations to social media
The best advice is to research any system you want for your business before agreeing to it.
WITN
Faulty electrical outlet blamed for Greene County house fire
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A faulty electrical outlet is responsible for a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Greene County, according to Scuffleton Fire Chief Robert Daugherty. Daugherty says one person lived in the home. He says she had just left with her boyfriend to travel to the State Fair in Raleigh when they were notified about the fire at the residence by neighbors shortly after 1:00 p.m.
cbs17
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
cbs17
SAFEchild will triple capacity with new 20,000-square-foot facility in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The capacity to make a meaningful difference in child abuse intervention and prevention in Wake County is soon to see a major increase. SAFEchild, the only Wake County nonprofit that offers a full range of these services at no cost, broke ground on a new facility Tuesday that will eventually triple the organization’s reach. The organization, whose name stands for “Stop Abuse For Every child,” has been working to eliminate child abuse in Wake County for 30 years.
cbs17
These lanes are closing on Interstate 540 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 540 in Raleigh is preparing to close a few lanes this weekend and into next week for maintenance work, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Crews are planning to close two out of three lanes of I-540 West past the Buffaloe Road...
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub.
Wayne County man wins $1M playing Mega Millions
RALEIGH, N.C. — The mystery is over. Last week, it was learned someone in Wayne County had a $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Turns out, Lovenzo Marks of Goldsboro had that ticket. Marks tried his luck in the Oct. 14 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Marks bought his lucky […]
cbs17
1 hurt in crash between Raleigh fire engine, motorcycle, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash between a Raleigh fire engine and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. At about 1:08 p.m., officers said they were called to the 4400 block of Six Forks Road to find a motorcyclist hurt from the crash. The...
City didn’t use all available alert systems during Raleigh’s mass shooting
“This is something we will be looking into as we move forward,” a city of Raleigh spokesperson said.
Raleigh erased a centerpiece of the Black community. Here’s a way to restore it.
Voting for Raleigh’s park bonds will help rebuild Chavis Park and mend a grave injustice. | Opinion
spectrumlocalnews.com
Preparing for Gabriel Torres' funeral, one of five killed in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A horse-drawn carriage is bringing Officer Gabriel Torres' casket to Cross Assembly Church in Raleigh on Saturday. Caisson units carry caskets of first responders killed in the line of duty. But this is a bit of a special case, since Torres was not yet on duty when he died.
