ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Carlisle train derailment caused by damaged wheel, inspectors think

A freight train derailment which has closed a line was "almost certainly" caused by a damaged wheel hitting part of the track, inspectors have found. Five cement wagons derailed near Petteril Bridge junction in Carlisle at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday. It caused "substantial damage" to infrastructure, with disruption between...
BBC

Money rains on highway after Chile burglary

A shop burglary ended in a car chase and money being showered onto a highway in Chile. According to local media, the alleged burglars tried to steal nearly 10m Chilean pesos ($10,300). The money was recovered by police and six people have been arrested.

Comments / 0

Community Policy