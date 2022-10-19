Tesla missed the mark yet again in Q3 2022, since Wall Street's delivery estimates were higher than the US electric automaker was able to achieve. Fortunately for Tesla, it produced the cars, it just didn't get them all delivered by the final day of the quarter. The company insists there's plenty of demand for its EVs, and that they were in transit to customers at the quarter's end (potentially delivered by now).

