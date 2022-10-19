Read full article on original website
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Stellantis Hints At More More Battery Plants In North America By 2030
Stellantis potentially will build one or two more lithium-ion EV battery plants in North America by 2030, on top of two already contracted. The company's North American COO Mark Stewart said at a Reuters Events auto conference in Detroit that a total of four gigafactories might be needed by the end of this decade to support mass electrification. That's in addition to a few plants in Europe (three plants - in France, Germany and Italy under the Automotive Cells Company JV).
Tesla Supercharging Celebrates 10 Years
Tesla celebrates 10 years of Supercharging. The company recently released a tweet that highlights how the network expanded over the years. The first stations were installed in September 2012 to support the market launch of the Tesla Model S (see Supercharger Event video below). Supercharging at 90 kW, and later...
Tesla Production Sites By Model Assignment, Capacity: October 2022
Tesla, the world's largest electric car manufacturer, recently made some noticeable progress to expand its EV lineup with new vehicles. The company achieved a new global production record in Q3 (365,923), although its total installed manufacturing capacity remains at just under 2 million units annually. The main change highlighted by...
Elon Musk: Tesla Semi Production Target Is 50,000 Units In 2024
During the Q3 2022 earnings call, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk revealed several interesting things about the upcoming launch of the Tesla Semi Class 8 electric truck. The vehicle already entered "early production" in Reno, Nevada, most likely at one of the facilities near the Tesla Gigafactory battery plant. The first units will be delivered on December 1 to Pepsi.
Supercharging: Ratio Is 750 Tesla Cars Per Station
The Tesla Supercharging network was launched in September 2012 so it is now 10 years old. A lot has changed since the first several stations were put online. According to the latest Q3 report, as of the end of September 2022, the company has installed 4,283 stations with 38,883 individual connectors (stalls) globally.
Tesla Sales Seven Times Higher Than Closest Rivals For Q3 2022
Tesla missed the mark yet again in Q3 2022, since Wall Street's delivery estimates were higher than the US electric automaker was able to achieve. Fortunately for Tesla, it produced the cars, it just didn't get them all delivered by the final day of the quarter. The company insists there's plenty of demand for its EVs, and that they were in transit to customers at the quarter's end (potentially delivered by now).
Tesla Continues To Dominate Luxury Car Sales In US
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
First Production Mercedes With EQXX Tech Will Be A CLA-Sized EV
Mercedes-Benz will reportedly launch the first production EV to benefit from the technological advancements of the highly efficient Vision EQXX rolling laboratory in 2024. The next-generation model, which currently does not have a name, will be the first launched under the brand's "entry luxury" branding and will be a four-door sedan sized similarly to the CLA, Mercedes-Benz head of exterior design, Robert Lesnik, told Autocar.
Volvo Says New EX90 EV Will Have A Very Sustainable Interior
Next month Volvo plans unveil the electric successor to the XC90, which in its two generations has become a real institution, easily the most famous modern Volvo. The XC90’s EV successor will be called EX90 and while its design isn’t going to be especially flamboyant (we’ve already seen it via the patent images below), it will have many unique characteristics that will make it stand out.
