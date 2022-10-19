ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewStore’s 2023 Omnichannel Leader Report Assesses Brands’ Omnichannel Competence

By Alexandra Pastore
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

While NewStore has championed those brands who have invested in technology the past few years as companies adjusted to uncertainty and constant change, NewStore’s 2023 Omnichannel Leader report highlights changemakers who have invested in both digital transformations and forward-thinking teams of people who have the fortitude to create a better future.

To determine the current state of omnichannel retail , its progress and the availability of critical solutions and services across all brand channels, NewStore’s report looked at more than 300 leading luxury, premium and lifestyle retail brands. The full assessment included a team of mystery shoppers to audit each brand’s online, mobile app and in-store shopping experience to rate omnichannel competence.

More from WWD

Leading the way as the top omnichannel retailer was Hibbett Sports. The company underwent a full digital transformation in 2017 after operating only in physical locations for 70 years. The authors of the report, note that Hibbett Sports used its late arrival to e-commerce to its advantage, launching its online business with proven omnichannel capabilities and truly optimizing rather than implementing.

Shoe Carnival, Bloomingdale’s, Sephora and Lululemon followed Hibbett Sports filling out the top five omnichannel leader’s on NewStore’s report. While Shoe Carnival succeeds in delivering “wow” moments, Bloomingdale’s found its place on the list for investments that have enhanced how the retailer puts the consumer experience front and center. Sephora’s technological advancements were also touted, with the report’s researchers finding each innovation to be a useful technology . Similarly, Lululemon has continued to evolve through investments that have supported its goal of building community and relationships.

Key findings within the report also include the rise in popularity of the endless aisle, which has seen an increase of 315 percent of brands offering the technology today (54 percent of brands now offer endless aisle). Curbside pick-up, however, is seeing a downward trend, seen at just 25 percent in 2022 compared to 34 percent in 2021. Additionally, the report found fewer retail brands are showing available store inventory online with only 31 percent of brands doing this in 2022, down 30 percent from 2021.

Looking across findings from this year’s research as well as reports from the past few years, NewStore notes that while retail has recently undergone “the worst,” more industry disruption is inevitable, and brands will need to continue to invest in a scalable business model. The authors of the report urge all brands to consider in 2023 if there are changes that can be made instead of enduring the inevitable.

WWD

H&M Foundation Is Calling for Innovators

The H&M Foundation is once again looking for candidates for its Global Change Award. Innovators, entrepreneurs and start-up specialists can now apply for the 2023 award. Entries are being accepted until Dec. 8. They will be vying for the chance to be one of five winners who will share a grant of 1 million euros that is being ponied up by the H&M Foundation. The five will also have the opportunity to access a yearlong GCA Impact Accelerator program to fast-track their business plans.
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Gmoney Is Dropping a Surprise for His Fashion NFT Holders

The crypto futurist is releasing a wave of vouchers for Iteration 01 NFT owners today, he tells WWD. Here’s the breakdown and what it means for fashion. The closest thing the crypto world has to a crystal ball is an NFT collector, entrepreneur and futurist known simply as Gmoney. No one knows his real name or face, only the CryptoPunks avatar he famously bought for roughly $170,000 last year. But investors, gamers, blockchain enthusiasts and a growing segment of fashion technologists know the former finance pro-turned-Adidas collaborator who foresaw crypto as a cultural revolution.
WWD

Italian Sustainable Label Flavialarocca Launches E-Commerce

NEW REACH: Flavialarocca, the Italian sustainable womenswear brand, has launched an e-commerce site that also aims to inform customers about its practices and manufacturing. The website will offer only made-to-order pieces to highlight the brand's sustainable objectives and and reduce waste. Made in Germany All garments are dyed in collaboration with Phillacolor, a sustainable textile company that uses natural colors and the cold dyeing method to produce its fabrics. Online customers will also be able to find the "re-dyeing" service, which revives garments that have faded...
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: B-Reel NY, Hero Collective, Merkle & More

This week, agencies continued to work toward their Q4 goals with the help of new hires, promotions and department expansions. 72andSunny appointed JT Pierce as its new managing director in Nwe York. Pierce brings expertise from previous roles leading creative at DoorDash, Argonaut, Deloitte Digital and Sony Playstation. B-Reel NY.
WWD

Pound Leaps Following Resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister, Shortest Tenure in History

Liz Truss resigned as prime minister of the U.K., as well as the leader of the Conservative Party during a speech given at 10 Downing Street on early Thursday afternoon London time. "I recognize that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I, therefore, spoke to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," said Truss, who took office only 44 days ago.
WWD

Thom Browne Continues to Roll Out Retail

Thom Browne has big ambitions when it comes to physical retail. On Friday, the luxury brand will open its 96th store in San Francisco. But that’s just the latest in a rollout strategy that will see the company’s brick-and-mortar presence increase to 150 within the next four to five years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWD

Oh My Cream Lands in London, Vince Celebrates With Nordstrom, Armani Takes to the Air

CLEANING UP: French beauty concept store Oh My Cream has landed in London, with one location on King's Road and another opening in November in Notting Hill. The brand was founded in 2012 by Juliette Lévy and has rapidly grown as it offers a sustainable and clean approach to shopping beauty products. "I have always loved coming to London, especially for shopping, but it seems to me that a new generation of beauty destinations is still missing," Lévy told WWD, adding that her brand's holistic approach and stocking of exclusively...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York’s Madison Avenue

Hermès delivered a clear message about the viability of physical retail stores with the September opening of its long-awaited, massive new Madison Avenue flagship. After more than eight years of planning, the French fashion house opened the doors to a seven-story, 45,000-square-foot monument to luxury at 706 Madison Avenue at 63rd Street. From the outdoor gardens and the cavalier on horseback on the roof to the expansive assortment that includes everything from saddles and dog beds to leather goods, diamond watches, rolling suitcases and ready-to-wear and accessories for men and women, the store joins the Ginza in Tokyo as the largest in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Financial

Brunello Cucinelli Shares Soar on Back of Strong Nine-month Results. The year 2022 is expected to be a record one for the company.
TechCrunch

Pillar of the community: How Talkbase plans to power user-led growth for any company

Founded out of the Czech Republic in 2021, Talkbase launched out of stealth just a couple of weeks back, backed by $2 million in pre-seed funding from a mixture of Czech and U.S. funds, including J&T Ventures, Credo Ventures, Mxv Capital and Plug & Play Tech Center. The Prague-based company represents one of the Battlefield 200 startup exhibitors at TC Disrupt this week, and TechCrunch caught up with the co-founders to get the lowdown on what Talkbase is all about, and the problem that it’s looking to solve.
WWD

Stars Come Out to Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Chanel brought the sun, the moon and a whole lot of stars out in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The brand staged a full on experience at the Lot Studios to celebrate the new celestial high jewelry inspired by Coco Chanel's groundbreaking 1932 "Bijoux de Diamants" collection. Indeed, it was like walking into outer space entering the dark rooms, designed to mimic Chanel's apartment with Paris street signs, hopscotch game, bistro tables and photos of Coco hovering over cases full of sparkling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Supply Chain Conference Focuses on Real-World Best Practice Case Studies to Build Agility and Resilience Through Better Planning

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Kinaxis ® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, will host its Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit 2022, Oct. 26, 2022. The event is free and will feature an impressive lineup of industry speakers who will take the stage for a virtual event streamed live from Kinaxis’ HQ in Ottawa, Ontario. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005208/en/ Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit, virtual event hosted by Kinaxis on October 26, 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
WWD

Why Gen X Could Be Beauty’s Biggest Consumer Base

As American women age, they start feeling invisible and undervalued. This was true for our mothers, their mothers and beyond, in life and in death: In fifth-century England, older women were buried with much less treasure than everybody else. Enter the Gen X woman: In 1984, Twisted Sister seared "we're not gonna take it" into her developing brain, and, today, she's forcing brands and retailers to pay attention to her. Born between 1965 and 1980, Gen...
WWD

Inside Dr. Martens and Slam Jam’s First Collaboration

For their first collaboration, Dr. Martens and cult streetwear retailer Slam Jam explored the intersection between functional workwear and its adoption by electronic music subcultures. The two parties teamed up to rework the British shoemaker's 1461 leather style with influences from construction workers' uniforms, such as custom molded vamps and sidewalls nodding to protective footwear as well as reflective detailing winking to high-vis jackets. Sidewall eyelets, screw-off aglets, a black-on-black heel loop and Dr. Martens' trademark yellow stitching complete the style, which is also embossed with Slam Jam's (Un)corporate Uniforms branding.
WWD

Aquazzura Expands Florence Boutique as Categories Grow

MILAN — Aquazzura is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the expansion of its first boutique in Florence, the birthplace of the luxury brand. The larger 2,160-square-foot store allows founder and creative director Edgardo Osorio to present the Aquazzura Casa collection. Osorio unveiled a collection of tableware in June during Milan Design Week — a development of the home project Osorio introduced in 2020, when he tapped designer Fiona Leahy as co-creative director to develop the home business. As a result, the Florence boutique...
WWD

Moncler Tops Sustainability Ranking for Fourth Year in a Row

MILAN — Moncler has once again beaten competitors in the sustainability space. The Italian luxury company has topped for the fourth year in a row the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2022, as industry leader of the "Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods" sector, with the highest score — 90/100. Moncler's chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini touted the company's journey over the past 70 years, which he described as "a path characterized by continuous creative and cultural evolution. Years in which we...
TechCrunch

Sight Tech Global 2022 announced

First, new digital experiences, notably virtual reality, are testing known approaches to accessibility. There are no white canes or screen readers (yet!) in the metaverse. That digital realm is on the verge of going mainstream both for consumers and enterprises so quickly that accessibility could easily become an afterthought, as it was at the start of the PV era.
SAN JOSE, CA
WWD

Hanifa Debuts Fall 2022 Collection

On Monday, Hanifa designer Anifa Mvuemba debuted her latest see now, buy now fall collection a la virtual presentation and live shopping segment. Like Mvuemba’s prior collections — including fall 2021, which appeared on the runway for the first time in Washington, D.C., in November 2021 in honor of the brand’s 10-year anniversary — the latest Hanifa offering focuses on catering to a woman’s body.
WASHINGTON STATE
WWD

It’s Electric: Consumers Power up Interest for Various Modes of Transportation

Centuries after Benjamin Franklin first discovered electricity with his kite experiment, electric-powered vehicles are giving consumers — and companies — new ways to take flight. Whether landlocked or on the open waters, commuters, tree-huggers and adrenalin seekers alike are leaning into fuel-saving and planet-loving ways to get around. Elon Musk may have led the charge into electric vehicles (without leaving behind the add-on of striking design) but other innovators are powering up in different ways. Here's a sampling of what is debuting and what lies ahead.
WWD

WWD

