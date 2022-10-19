ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

‘The Elephant 6 Recording Co.’ Doc Highlights “Transient Oddballs” Of ’90s Psychedelic Rock Scene; Watch The Trailer

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NaW4S_0if085K000

The Elephant 6 Recording Company is a music collective that featured ragtag psychedelic rockers such as Neutral Milk Hotel and Olivia Tremor Control.

The Athens, GA scene, which was full of “transient oddball” rockers in the 1990s, is now getting its moment in the spotlight with a new eponymous documentary set to premiere at Doc NYC 2022.

You can watch the trailer above.

The scene, which developed a loyal following that shared cassette tapes and 45s and packed into raucous live shows, also featured bands such as The Apples in Stereo, of Montreal and Elf Power.

The Elephant 6 Recording Co . is directed by C.B. Stockfleth and produced by Lance Bangs, who is involved in the Jackass universe and has directed music documentaries about the likes of Pavement. It is exec produced by Rob Hatch-Miller, who directed the documentary Other Music . It also features never-before-seen footage of the bands shot by Bangs.

The film, which features interviews with the likes of Robert Schneider and Jeff Magnum as well as Elijah Wood, highlights how difficult it was to track down information about these DIY bands in the ’90s that made music on creaky 4-tracks.

The doc got a lot of attention a couple of years ago when Stockfleth put out flyers suggesting that film was being released first on VHS.

The film will have its premiere November 10 at the IFC Center in New York and will feature a Q&A with Stockfleth, Greg King, Bangs, Hatch-Miller and Schneider.

“I had been making music videos and concert videos for our friends and decided to make a big six-camera shoot for an Apples concert in 2007. I think Robert was impressed with how it turned out and approached me one night about what I thought about making a film about members of the Elephant 6 collective — at the time I knew nothing about them. He seemed to think that my small-town background, temperament, and persistence, along with his blessing, would allow me entrance to their somewhat secretive and protective world. And that’s how it began,” said Stockfleth.

“He introduced me to Bill Doss who introduced me to Will Cullen Hart and on and on it went. Each person vouching for me along the way. Many of these people are eccentric and quite private and being invited into their home to film them was not always easy to negotiate, but little by little, that’s what happened. It took years of building trust, one person at a time before I felt fully embraced and trusted and given intimate access.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Searchlight’s Back With ‘Banshees’; ‘Aftersun’, Tanya Tucker & USC’s First Theatrical Film ‘Voodoo Macbeth’ At The Arthouse – Specialty Preview

The Banshees of Inisherin, which won writer-director Martin McDonagh Best Screenplay and Colin Farrell the Volpi Cup for Best Actor in Venice last month, hits theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, expanding to 10 more markets/50 locations next weekend, and to 600-800 screens November 4. If standing ovations say anything, the comedy-drama had a rapturous 13 minutes of applause on the Lido. It’s certified fresh at 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. (Here’s the Deadline review.) Critical acclaim plus a nascent arthouse revival underway bode well for the Searchlight Pictures film, the distributor’s second big-screen outing after a 10-month hiatus. Its first was See...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

James Corden Will “Probably” Discuss Restaurant Ban Brouhaha On Monday’s ‘Late Late Show’

UPDATE, with McNally response: The Late Late Show host James Corden says he will “probably” talk about his recent restaurant brouhaha on Monday’s show, though he finds the topic “such a silly thing” to discuss. Calling the controversy “insane” in a New York Times interview, Corden spoke for the first time about being banned – and unbanned – from a ritzy New York eatery after famous restaurateur Keith McNally called out the comic on Instagram for rudely and repeatedly berating waitstaff. Corden had agreed to the interview with the Times‘ Dave Itzkoff earlier this month to discuss his new Amazon Prime Video...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Covid Still Heckling Broadway With Canceled Performances And Cast Substitutions

Covid isn’t done with New York’s theater scene just yet. At least four Broadway and major Off Broadway productions have either canceled or postponed performances or temporarily replaced principal cast members in the last week due to the virus. Today, Lincoln Center Theater postponed the opening of its upcoming Off Broadway production of Sarah Ruhl’s new play Becky Nurse of Salem due to “a significant disruption in the rehearsal process” caused by a Covid case within the company. The play, directed by Rebecca Taichman and starring Tony winner Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H.) in the title role, was to have started previews...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Anthony Rapp On Kevin Spacey Verdict: “Bringing This Lawsuit Was Always About Shining A Light”

Anthony Rapp has issued a statement following his defeat today in a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey. The jury came in after just an hour of deliberations and found two-time Oscar winner Spacey not liable for damages. Addressing a crowd outside the Manhattan courtroom, Rapp lawyer Richard Steigman said: “The jury spoke. Anthony told his truth. We respect the jury’s verdict, but it doesn’t change his truth.” Rapp later issued his own statement, saying he was “deeply grateful” that he had a chance to tell his story. “Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of...
MANHATTAN, NY
Deadline

A Casino In Times Square? Broadway Divided On Development Gamble

Times Square, the heart of New York City’s Broadway district, could possibly – possibly being the operative word – gain a glitzy new attraction in the years ahead: The owners of Caesars Palace are proposing the construction of a casino in a neighborhood where monetary risks are typically measured by what succeeds on the theatrical stage. The New York Times is reporting today that developer SL Green Realty Corporation and Caesars Entertainment are “actively trying to enlist local restaurants, retailers and construction workers in joining a pro-casino coalition, as the companies aim to secure one of three new casino licenses in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Deadline

135K+
Followers
38K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy