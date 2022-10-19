Read full article on original website
Related
Gran Turismo 7 October Update Brings Four Free Cars
The October update for Gran Turismo 7 brings new additions to the game’s garage. Patch 1.25 is now available for free with a selection of three new cars from Japan and a relatively rare Maserati from the 1970s. There are other minor improvements too, but let’s focus on the new vehicles.
Lamborghini’s Hybrid Hypercar Racer Is Coming—Here’s a First Look
For supercar brands, a new race car wearing the company badge is more than just a chance to represent on a global stage: It’s an opportunity to leverage a test bed that will improve the breed. If Lamborghini’s upcoming LMDh racer is any indication, the Italian carmaker’s Squadra Corsa racing division is about to do some seriously heavy lifting for the road car division. Debuting in 2024 in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship series and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann says the new racer’s place in the top...
Bugattis, Rally Cars and Miuras, Oh My! A Bonkers 18-Car Single-Owner Collection Is Heading to Auction
There are few things that excite car buffs more than a meticulously curated set of vehicles being put up for sale. An 18-car collection that more than fits this description is set to hit the block next month as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming London auction. Whether you’re into sports cars, supercars or rally racers, the Gran Turismo Collection has something for everyone. How can you tell a car collection is really special? When a classic 1980s Lamborghini Countach isn’t the headliner. And that’s just the case with the Gran Turismo collection, which was compiled over the years by a single unnamed...
Carscoops
Thai Shop Builds Real-Life Replicas Of Lightning McQueen Based On The Toyota Celica
Lighting McQueen, the starring figure in Pixar’s popular Cars movie franchise, is not a vehicle that you expect to see in real life. A body shop in Thailand, however, took the challenge and created life-sized replicas of the cartoon, using the Toyota Celica as a base for the conversion.
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
IGN
Gamevice Flex Review
The demand for smartphone-based controllers has increased over the past few years, with several companies developing solid mobile gaming controllers. They range from large, Bluetooth-based replicants that sport a “classic” design to split variants that attach to phones in a manner akin to Nintendo’s Joy Con. The aim is to provide a method of play that seasoned players are used to – a feat that the Gamevice Flex accomplishes with ease.
Porsche 911 Panamericana Special Debuts As Tribute To 1952 356 Race Car
The Carrera T is not the only addition to the 911 lineup to be revealed this week as Porsche has also prepared a Panamericana Special. The key difference is we're dealing with a one-off car to celebrate the company's first entry into the Carrera Panamericana in 1952. It's based on the 911 S Cabriolet to echo the 356 S Cabriolet from 70 years ago. The unique car is painted in Gentian Blue Metallic with a fabric roof finished in Graffiti Gray.
Ars Technica
Why are racing cars driving up and down an abandoned railway tunnel?
A tip of the hat to the editor over at Dailysportscar this morning for reminding me of one of the cooler bits of industrial repurposing in the automotive world. It's a Victorian railway tunnel in England that saw its last train in 1966 but is now entering its second life as an advanced aerodynamics test facility and an interesting alternative to a wind tunnel.
Comments / 0