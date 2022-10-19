Kaley Cuoco sparks debate after declaring flight attendants ‘deserve tips’

Kaley Cuoco has sparked fierce debate after claiming that flight attendants "deserve tips." AP

Fight or flight.

Kaley Cuoco has sparked savage online debate after declaring that flight attendants “deserve tips.”

The 36-year-old actress — who appears in the HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant” — made the bold assertion during an interview with TMZ on Tuesday as she jetted out of LAX.

Social media subsequently went into meltdown, with many claiming they would never give a gratuity to anyone in the airline industry.

“Here’s a tip: Flock off!!!” one Twitter user blasted, before another chimed in: “Here’s a tip: Get another job!”

Others were less blunt but still insisted that they would not be parting with their hard-earned cash as the cost of flights are already sky-high.

“We pay big airlines enough,” a woman reasoned. “One trip with my young son was five thousands dollars so nope.”

Cuoco appears in the HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant” (pictured).

“The amount these airline charge for a ticket and for an extra bag is f–king ridiculous… take the tip from that s–t… Everybody trying to make people tip and that s–t ain’t happening,” another irate Twitter user responded.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user suggested that tipping should be outlawed in all industries, declaring: “I vote we eliminate tipping and organizations pay their staff better.”

But there were some supporters of Cuoco’s sentiment who agreed that flight attendants should receive gratuities for their service.

“She’s right,” a fan cheered, before a second stated: “Not everyone can afford to do that buts it’s a nice idea.”

Cuoco’s claim that flight attendants “deserve tips” sparked fervent online debate.

Southern Living reports that, while tipping is not the norm, some airlines let flight attendants take tips from generous travelers.

The magazine stated that “on Southwest Airlines, if a passenger insists on giving a flight attendant a tip, the crewmember is allowed to accept it. One flight attendant on a Vegas flight even got a $600 tip from a high roller.”

However, they added that “because flight attendants are paid a living wage, unlike restaurant servers,” tipping is not expected, no matter the airline or the section of a plane the passenger travels in.