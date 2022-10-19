Read full article on original website
Indiana jail deputy hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl during patdown
RICHMOND, Ind. – A Wayne County jail deputy is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl during a patdown. The Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Brandon Creech was booking a suspect arrested by the Richmond Police Department. Creech did a patdown and discovered a small grinder and a baggie containing what was described as an […]
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
WOWO News
One inmate dead, and two injured at Huntington Jail
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – One inmate is dead, and two others are in the hospital after an incident at the Huntington County Jail early Saturday morning. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, an investigation is underway by the Indiana State Police regarding the death of an inmate which occurred around 3:00 AM Saturday.
‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.” Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after several parents, who hired 29-year-old Meleiah Fisher as […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Arrest Made in Social Media Investigation
On Friday, a warrant was issued for Kenneth J Getch for Intimidation a Level 6 Felony. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office took Getch into custody without incident and is currently in the Boone County Jail being held on no bond at this time. On Friday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office...
Felony charges filed against accused drug dealer in Bloomington following deadly fentanyl overdose
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Felony charges are filed this week against an accused drug dealer in Bloomington following a deadly fentanyl-related overdose. The criminal charges were filed two years and one week after a 24-year-old man died from an overdose at an apartment building on north Walnut. In October 2020, Bloomington police found Andrew Estep […]
WISH-TV
ISP: Huntington County Jail inmate death of a 42-year-old man
Huntington, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating a 42-year-old inmate’s death that happened at the Huntington County Jail, police said. Preliminary information says at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, jail staff found Nicholas Parks, 42, from Bunker Hill unresponsive. Staff immediately attempted medical aid. On scene treatment...
Anderson man wanted in connection to Oct. 9 murder
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have named a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old man. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old David L. Jones Jr. of Anderson. He’s wanted for his role in the death of Tyreke Love (23) on October 9. Police say Love was found shot inside an apartment […]
Indianapolis man gets 9 years for nearly beating girlfriend to death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve nine years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to nearly beating his girlfriend to death in January 2020. Court records show that Dawann Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and attempted obstruction of law, a Level 5 felony, […]
Driver charged in deadly crash where family raised concerns over investigation
A man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection to a fatal crash that led the victim's family to raise questions as to whether police properly investigated the incident.
Pendleton mother found in Florida after kidnapping 3-year-old child, violating custody order
ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County mother is in custody after kidnapping her 3-year-old child and violating a recent custody order. On Thursday, Oct. 20, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a missing child in the 7800 block of South Rose Bud Drive, near Interstate 69 and State Road 13, in Pendleton.
Ex-Henry Co. reserve deputy accused of witness tampering in excessive force case
A now-former Henry County reserve deputy has been charged with witness tampering as part of a federal case surrounding alleged excessive use of force by an ex-New Castle police lieutenant.
Key figure in Muncie kickback scheme sentenced to 1 year of probation, ordered to pay $100 after plea deal
MUNCIE, Ind. – A key figure in the bribery scam that upended Muncie city government finalized his plea deal and learned his sentence this week. Tracy Barton pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. A judge sentenced him Thursday to 1 year of probation and ordered him to pay a […]
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation.
WISH-TV
Docs: Speeding driver ran stop sign before crash that killed Lyft passenger
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pendleton man has been charged for a crash that killed a Lyft passenger last month. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 24-year-old Connor Gaskill with reckless homicide. He’s accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck another vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 29. Rashid Conteh was killed as a result of the crash.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Sheriff’s Office Gives Update on Social Media Investigation
On October 16, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received information that a threat had been made, via social media, against unidentified person(s) at Western Boone Schools. Since being made aware of this allegation, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Lebanon School Corporation Police. Department, and the Lebanon Police...
2 injured, Lafayette woman arrested after drunk driving crash while evading police
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An allegedly drunk woman crashed into the parking lot of a Lafayette taco restaurant Friday morning while evading police, injuring herself and another driver. 47-year-old Shalontee Smith of Lafayette was arrested for multiple drunk and reckless driving charges Friday after fleeing police and colliding with another car, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office […]
Hancock Co. officials share message amid recent incidents involving guns, BB guns
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Authorities in Hancock County are taking a strong stand amid recent incidents involving guns and realistic-looking BB guns. Earlier this week, officials released a joint statement, making it clear that crimes involving firearms will not be tolerated in Hancock County. “Gun violence has no place in our communities,” the statement read. “The […]
IMPD investigating teenager shot near 30th and Post on east side, 3rd person shot there in 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting near East 30th Street and North Post Road Friday afternoon. The shooting left a person critically injured. IMPD told 13News the victim is an older teenager who is not yet an adult. The shooting is right near where two people were shot...
