New Castle, IN

WISH-TV

Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

One inmate dead, and two injured at Huntington Jail

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – One inmate is dead, and two others are in the hospital after an incident at the Huntington County Jail early Saturday morning. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, an investigation is underway by the Indiana State Police regarding the death of an inmate which occurred around 3:00 AM Saturday.
FOX59

‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.” Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after several parents, who hired 29-year-old Meleiah Fisher as […]
GREENFIELD, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Arrest Made in Social Media Investigation

On Friday, a warrant was issued for Kenneth J Getch for Intimidation a Level 6 Felony. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office took Getch into custody without incident and is currently in the Boone County Jail being held on no bond at this time. On Friday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

ISP: Huntington County Jail inmate death of a 42-year-old man

Huntington, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating a 42-year-old inmate’s death that happened at the Huntington County Jail, police said. Preliminary information says at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, jail staff found Nicholas Parks, 42, from Bunker Hill unresponsive. Staff immediately attempted medical aid. On scene treatment...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Anderson man wanted in connection to Oct. 9 murder

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have named a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old man. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old David L. Jones Jr. of Anderson. He’s wanted for his role in the death of Tyreke Love (23) on October 9. Police say Love was found shot inside an apartment […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis man gets 9 years for nearly beating girlfriend to death

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve nine years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to nearly beating his girlfriend to death in January 2020. Court records show that Dawann Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and attempted obstruction of law, a Level 5 felony, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Speeding driver ran stop sign before crash that killed Lyft passenger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pendleton man has been charged for a crash that killed a Lyft passenger last month. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 24-year-old Connor Gaskill with reckless homicide. He’s accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck another vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 29. Rashid Conteh was killed as a result of the crash.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Boone County Sheriff’s Office Gives Update on Social Media Investigation

On October 16, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received information that a threat had been made, via social media, against unidentified person(s) at Western Boone Schools. Since being made aware of this allegation, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Lebanon School Corporation Police. Department, and the Lebanon Police...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

2 injured, Lafayette woman arrested after drunk driving crash while evading police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An allegedly drunk woman crashed into the parking lot of a Lafayette taco restaurant Friday morning while evading police, injuring herself and another driver. 47-year-old Shalontee Smith of Lafayette was arrested for multiple drunk and reckless driving charges Friday after fleeing police and colliding with another car, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office […]
