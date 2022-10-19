Urban League of Greater Hartford hosts third annual “Trunk or Treat” event with arts & crafts, prizes and safe, prepackaged candy

Hartford-area children and families are invited to the Urban League of Greater Hartford’s third annual “Trunk or Treat,” where community organizations, businesses and individuals will give out safely prepackaged candy and treats from decorated cars and booths in a tailgate-like style.

The event takes place Friday, Oct. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Urban Leagues office at 140 Woodland St. Attendees are invited to come in costume, with a costume parade for all ages at 5 p.m.

Along with candy, there will be a DJ, Double-Dutch jump rope demonstrations, a children’s book giveaway, arts & crafts, selfie photo opportunities, prizes and more. Fresh, free produce will also be given out from the Urban League of Greater Hartford’s Aeroponic Garden, and free, no-appointment vaccines and boosters will be offered as well.

Children 12 and under should be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call the Urban League of Greater Hartford at 860-527-0147 ext. 160 or email events@ulgh.org .