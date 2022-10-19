ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Midterms - Pink Slime, Misleading Ads, and more

By Megan Lynch Kmox Virtual Consumer Editor
 3 days ago

"Pink Slime" used to just refer to a byproduct added to beef. Now it's what some people are calling partisan information sites that look like news outlets.

It's just one of many reasons today's digital citizens have to be on guard and be equipped to sort through information, misinformation, and disinformation.

KMOX is talking with experts about the types of misinformation that tend to spread during an election season. Check out our Media Minutes and "What the Media?!!?" podcasts to learn ways you can get more accurate information.

For example, when we search for election information online, are we getting a complete result? The News Literacy Project 's Darragh Worland says, no, "when I do a search on Google and you do a search on Google we're getting very different results because every single act that we do on our our search engines, is ultimately predetermining the very next search. We're becoming increasingly siloed in our own little world that is being tailored to us. That's great for advertisers, it's great for ultimately tailoring our world to what we like, but it's not exposing to the broader world of information out there that may serve us ultimately."

Some tips from experts on how to burst the search filter bubble include: search in private browsing mode, delete and disable your search history, clear browser cookies and site data, spoof your location, or try other browsers that offer more privacy.

Americans from across the political spectrum say misinformation increases extreme political beliefs and hate crimes. A new poll from The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that about three-quarters of adult Americans believe misinformation is leading to more extreme political views as well as violence based on race, gender or religion.

Overall, 91% say misinformation is a problem.

The survey also finds that Americans are adopting habits to prevent the spread of misleading information. More than three-quarters say they've decided not to repost something on social media because they think it might be misinformation.

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.

