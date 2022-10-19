Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama

Even though the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has never settled down — Gia Giudice is revealing that she’s still in touch with her uncle and his wife, Melissa Gorga .

BravoCon 2022 was packed full of goodness. Exclusive tidbits and so much more have filled the Housewives social media sphere with just too much to keep up with. In case you missed it, a while back, Teresa revealed she was done trying to reconcile with Joe and Melissa. This revelation came after the couple skipped Tre’s wedding to Luis Ruelas after an alleged brawl took place during the filming of the upcoming season.

After that, both Tre and the Gorgas have gone back and forth online dropping little pieces of information about where the two stand today. Melissa revealed she’s ready to say goodbye to toxic situations — many fans hoping she was announcing her departure from the Bravo series.

At BravoCon — Joe gave a statement revealing the drama between him and his sister is “ruining” his life and he wants to put it behind him. It was also revealed that both Joe and Gia ignored each other in NYC while at the event.

On that, Gia spoke with Page Six and shared, “We don’t really talk as much now, but it’s OK. I’m sure we’ll move forward somehow,” she said. “I texted my uncle for [his] birthday just out of respect — and for the holidays. He texted back just like, ‘Thank you.'”

“Honestly, the biggest thing I want is for whatever happens between them to not affect my cousins and I,” she said. “[What happens] between my mom and uncle, that’s between them. My cousins and I are good. We still talk here and there. We’re good.”

Gia promises that with the newest season of RHONJ airing soon, fans can expect to see her play a big part in the upcoming 13th season.

“I kind of stayed behind the scenes with what was happening between my mom and my uncle,” she told Page Six. “It’s just about [seeing] our side on a more personal level, and I think that’s really what the fans are going to see.”

