Better Have Your Money: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Fam Sale is Back
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand rarely goes on sale, but Fenty’s famous Fam sale is back with must-have offers on top Beauty products. Almost everything on the site is on sale at 25% off, with beauty picks marked down at both FentyBeauty.com and FentySkin.com. No promo code required. The Friends & Family Sale runs from now through Monday, September 26, so stock up on your favorites before then. In addition to the discounts, Fenty shoppers can also get 50% off select items from the ‘The Real Dealz’ sale. Still looking for more? Shoppers can also get a free three-piece gift set...
Chlöe Debuts “Sexy” B.DY Line With Garage Clothing
The singer introduces her affordable-wear line that was inspired by artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Chlöe’s sister, Halle Bailey. Chlöe Bailey is an established singer and songwriter but it looks like she’s not content with those titles alone. The “Have Mercy” artist has recently partnered with the clothing brand Garage to launch her new fashion line, B.DY. She let fans know what was coming with an Instagram post that included pictures from her fashion campaign.
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends $1,800 To The Wrong Person & Gets Blocked
Yung Joc is not pleased with his recent Zelle transaction. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star accidentally sent $1,800 to the wrong recipient and received no response when asking for it back. Joc shared the text thread with his social media followers which showed only blue iMessages in the conversation and zero grey response bubbles.
Travis Scott On Set With Rumored Ex-Girlfriend
Rumors fly as the rapper gears up for new visuals coming (hopefully) soon. La Flame’s rekindling an old flame, it seems. Travis Scott was recently spotted along with his rumored ex-girlfirend, Rojean Kar, at an undisclosed set for an undisclosed project, most likely a music video (maybe it’s that Pharrell collab that the N.E.R.D. producer teased recently). Eagle-eyed fans noticed the two posted different Instagram stories at the same location, and you can see the “SICKO MODE” rapper talk to a crewmember in Kar’s clip.
Anna Wintour & Vogue To Cut Ties With Kanye West
Anna Wintour is reportedly done working with Kanye West due to his recent behavior. Anna Wintour, longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue, will be cutting ties with Kanye West due to his recent “erratic behavior and antisemitic rants,” according to TMZ. The two had long maintained a collaborative relationship. The...
Kanye West Addresses Balenciaga Dropping Him & Backlash To His Anti-Semitic Remarks
Ye gave an impromptu press conference outside his daughter’s basketball game. After spewing bigoted remarks for a few weeks now, much of the fashion and entertainment industry has distanced itself from Kanye West. Ye has showed little sign of slowing his rampage, even though he’s been kicked off of most social media platforms.
Ye & Juliana Nalú Spotted Making Out In L.A. Wearing Yeezy Fits
The father of four has been romantically linked to an ever-growing roster of celebrity women this year. Even as his personal and professional life are in total turmoil, Kanye West still has time for his latest fling – 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú – who cameras caught him making out with on Wednesday (October 19) outside of a Los Angeles studio, according to Page Six.
Snoop Dogg Does Hilarious “Wheel Of Fortune” Appearance, Promotes Death Row Wine
The rapper celebrated his birthday with a wine plug and has made social media rounds for his funny game show performance. The D-O-double G is, as expected, living larger than life these days. He’s celebrating his new album I Still Got It, a Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama, and also celebrating his 51st birthday. To commemorate, it’s Snoop season wherever you look online: his posts about his Death Row brand of wine, or other people’s posts about a recently resurfaced (and hilarious) appearance from the Long Beach rapper on Wheel of Fortune.
NBA YoungBoy Drops Gangsta Grillz Mixtape Ft. Nicki Minaj & Yeat
NBA YoungBoy blessed fans with his sixth project of the year, dropping his new mixtape Ma’ I Got A Family. The 19-track Gangsta Grillz mixtape boasts only two features — from Nicki Minaj and Portland rapper Yeat. YB took to Instagram to share the cover art and tracksuit...
Teyana Taylor Graces Magazine Cover With Daughter Junie
The mother and daughter had a blast together on the shoot, and Teyana praised Junie’s confidence. Actress, singer, and songwriter Teyana Taylor was serving looks on the cover of the latest edition of Numéro Netherlands magazine, which she took to Instagram to thank the team for. However, she wasn’t the biggest star in front of the camera: according to Taylor, that recognition goes firmly to her daughter, Junie Shumpert. In her Instagram post, the 31-year-old artist explained how Junie wasn’t originally going to be a part of the shoot, but she insisted in the best way models can insist: stand in front of the camera, look confident, and just wait for the cameras to click away.
Drake Announces Free Dave’s Hot Chicken For Fans On His Birthday
Drake is the one giving gifts for his birthday. It’s no secret that Drake is a big Dave’s Hot Chicken fan. The Toronto rapper made a huge investment in the chain last year, and has continued to talk it up ever since. It’s also well known that Drake loves to celebrate his birthday, and this year he’s giving to his fans to honor the big day.
Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Halloween” Revealed: Photos
Halloween-themed sneakers are starting to rollout. If you are a fan of Halloween, then you will be getting some interesting sneaker models, very soon. This is a great time for sneaker brands to flex their design chops as Halloween is a time in which people like to dress up and get spooky. Of course, Nike is always a huge fixture throughout Halloween. Earlier today, we showed off their Halloween-themed Nike Dunk Low. Now, we have the Nike Air Force 1 Mid, of the same name.
Saucy Santana Twerks On Lil Nas X On Stage: WATCH
Fans are still waiting on the artists to drop their joint song together. Saucy Santana and Lil Nas Xare undoubtedly two of the most prominent LGBTQ+ members in the music industry. They have always been vocal about their life choices and work hard to pave the way for others. So, when they collaborated on their song “DOWN SOUF HOES,” their community was in an uproar.
50 Cent Travels With Youngest Son, Sire Jackson
Fif has yet to address his oldest son on social media. Recently, the dispute between 50 Cent and his oldest son, Marquise Jackson, has been broadcasted for the world to see. Initially, Marquise was doing all the talking online, but now Fif has chimed in on the matter. The rapper...
NBA YoungBoy & Nicki Minaj Trade Bars On “I Admit”
NBA YoungBoy is one of the hardest-working artists in the game right now. On Friday, YoungBoy surprised fans with a new mixtape called Ma’ I Got A Family. Interestingly enough, this is a Gangsta Grillz mixtape, which is something that should attract a wide array of listeners. There are...
Lil Baby “It’s Only Me” Album Review
Being the people’s champ is hard work, but on It’s Only Me, Lil Baby holds firm to that title with ease. Superstardom doesn’t come often in Hip-Hop. Sure, new stars pop up practically every day with hit songs, viral dances, and daring new styles, but it’s rare for them to actually transition into real-deal superstardom. Even the biggest Hip-Hop fans would likely be hard-pressed to list off five superstar rappers that debuted within the last five years. However, one artist whose name will almost inevitably be brought up in that conversation is Lil Baby.
The Rise of New Balance: From Dad Shoes to Incredible Collaborations
New Balance’s rise as the “Dad shoe” king continues to be bolstered by some fantastic collaborations and co-signs. New Balance is one of the biggest sneaker and sportswear brands in the entire world, and just like any other imprint of its ilk, it has a long and storied history. While brands like Adidas and Nike were founded just a few decades ago, it is important to remember that New Balance has actually been around since the early 20th century. It’s a brand that has gone through various eras, and to this day, New Balance continues to evolve with the times.
Drake Blesses Local DJ With A Large Stack Of Cash
Drake is know for putting his money where his mouth is. The Certified Lover Boy recently flexed his wager wins on social media after reportedly taking home over $12 million from a Roulette bet. As he continues to win, Drizzy continues to bless others along the way. As part of a live gambling event with Stake, the “Nonstop” rapper gave away over $1 million to lucky fans.
Snoop Dogg, E-40, & Ice Cube’s Supergroup Joins “Fire Emoji” Playlist
This week’s “Fire Emoji” update was dominated by artist teamwork. The Fire Emoji playlist returns this week, but the collaborations are at an all-time high this time. Several artists teamed up to make records so hot that we couldn’t resist adding them to the updated list.
