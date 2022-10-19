Read full article on original website
'All Quiet On The Western Front' Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 literary masterpiece is getting its third screen adaptation, this time for Netflix, and in full, horrifying color.
'RHOBH' Fans Demand Andy Cohen Apology After Garcelle Reunion Joke
"That whole scene with him, Erika and Rinna joking about recycling was disgusting," one "RHOBH" fan tweeted about Andy Cohen.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Internet Applauds Woman's 'Wicked' Revenge on Future Mother-in-Law
"You did absolutely the right thing! Good for standing up for yourself!" one commenter said of the Redditor's tactic.
Kanye West Claims ‘Django Unchained’ Was His Idea, Says He Pitched Concept To Jamie Foxx & Quentin Tarantino
Kanye West continues to make the rounds in conservative media circles following his antisemitic comments. The rapper has now landed with Piers Morgan and claims Django Unchained was his idea and had originally pitched the story to director Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx. West and Foxx worked together in 2005’s “Gold Digger” and for the music video, the singer and songwriter pitched Foxx and Tarantino a slavery-themed story. RELATED: Kanye West: ‘The Shop’ Scraps Episode With Rapper After He Uses “More Hate Speech & Extremely Dangerous Stereotypes” “Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie, they got...
What Does Taylor Swift's 'Sexy Baby' Line Mean? The Internet Weighs In
Some fans believe the line is a reference to "30 Rock."
'The Masked Singer' Reveals Maize and Mermaid Identities in Shock Unmasking
Fans who had predicted the identities of Maize and Mermaid ahead of the latest episode of "The Masked Singer" had their guesses proved very wrong.
Shark Tank's Daymond John Says Kim Kardashian 'Works Hard' Amid Backlash
Shark Tank star Daymond John praised the Kardashians work ethic and said they would do well on the reality series. John, 53, cheered on family matriarch Kris Jenner and daughter Kim Kardashian as "real operators" who "work hard." The FUBU founder stars on Shark Tank, a show where budding entrepreneurs...
'We Wish You a Married Christmas' Star on Hallmark's New 'Feel-Good' Flick
Newsweek spoke to Hallmark stalwart and rom-com star Kristoffer Polaha, whose festive flick is about to be your new guilty-pleasure.
