Kanye West continues to make the rounds in conservative media circles following his antisemitic comments. The rapper has now landed with Piers Morgan and claims Django Unchained was his idea and had originally pitched the story to director Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx. West and Foxx worked together in 2005’s “Gold Digger” and for the music video, the singer and songwriter pitched Foxx and Tarantino a slavery-themed story. RELATED: Kanye West: ‘The Shop’ Scraps Episode With Rapper After He Uses “More Hate Speech & Extremely Dangerous Stereotypes” “Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie, they got...

1 HOUR AGO