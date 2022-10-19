Eric Trump's Remarks About Secret Service Resurface Amid New Revelations

A video where Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, said Secret Service officers were charged discounted rates while staying at Trump-owned hotels while they were protecting Trump has resurfaced following new revelations.

An investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said that despite claims by the Trump Organization that Secret Service agents traveling with Trump to Trump-owned properties stayed for free or at cost, the service was allegedly charged rates as high as $1,185 per room, per night, on dozens of trips.

In total, agents were reportedly charged as much as five times over the average governmental rate for hotel stays while on protection details for President Trump and his family.

The total bill came to approximately $1.4 million, according to records newly obtained by Congress.

Following this, a video of Eric Trump speaking at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on 10 October 2019 has gone viral on Twitter.

The video has so far amassed more than 150,000 views since being posted on Monday night.

"On the day we learned that Trump charged the Secret Service 5x the standard government rate to stay at his properties, here's video proof from Eric Trump that the Trumps are lying grifters." Twitter user Eric Chapnella wrote as he shared a clip of the video Eric Trump and a news broadcast on the newly obtained records.

"This is another thing that people don't ever give us credit for," Eric Trump said in the clip.

"Anytime the government comes...they stay at our properties for free, meaning cost for housekeeping effectively, because you have to legally charge the government something.

"So everywhere that he goes, if he stays at one of our places, [the government saves] a fortune, because if they were to go across a hotel across the street they would be charging $500 a night whereas we charge them like $50," he said.

During his presidency, Trump reportedly visited his properties 547 times, including 145 visits to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, while retaining ownership in his properties.

Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, wrote a letter earlier this week to Kimberly Cheatle, director of the United States Secret Service requesting compliance with the committee's investigation request.

Maloney said members have "been seeking a full accounting of the Secret Service's expenditures at Trump Organization properties for more than two years" but still lack information.

"The exorbitant rates charged to the Secret Service and agents' frequent stays at Trump-owned properties raise significant concerns about the former President's self-dealing and may have resulted in a taxpayer-funded windfall for former President Trump's struggling businesses," Maloney wrote.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's office for comment.