Kansas City, MO

Chiefs-49ers Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

By Frankie Taddeo
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The Chiefs are road favorites against the 49ers in Week 7’s marquee matchup.

In Week 7, the Chiefs and 49ers will look to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Patrick Mahomes , who lost 24-20 to the Bills last week, came up short in his first time being installed as a home underdog. Kansas City is 2-1 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) on the road this season and faces a 49ers squad that is 6-0 ATS over its last six games at Levi’s Stadium.

After posting consecutive wins over the Rams and Panthers , the 49ers were upset, 28-14, by the Falcons in Week 6 despite being four-point road favorites.

Chiefs vs. 49ers Odds

Moneyline : Kansas City (-154) | San Francisco (+130)
Spread : KC -2.5 (-125) | SF +2.5 (+105)
Point Total : 48.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info : Oct. 23, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Chiefs Straight-Up Record: 4-2
Chiefs Against The Spread Record: 2-4

49ers Straight-Up Record: 3-3
49ers Against The Spread Record: 3-3

Odds and Betting Insights

Since their convincing 44-21 win over the Cardinals back in Week 1, the Chiefs have only covered the spread once over the last five games despite winning three of those games. Kansas City possesses the NFL’s top scoring offense (29.8 points per game) and faces the second-best scoring defense (14.8 points allowed per game).

Bettors need to monitor the injury status of two star San Francisco linemen on each side of the ball. Defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) and star left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) could return for the pivotal showdown. Both players will be needed if the 49ers have any hopes of pulling off the upset.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Sports Illustrated

