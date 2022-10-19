East Hampton Student-Athletes, Coaches, Faculty, Administrators All Come Out in Support of Kicks For Cancer in Battle of the Bonackers

Read full article on original website
whbnews.com
Welcoming Westhampton’s New Athletic Director
Westhampton Beach welcomed a new athletic director, Mr. Cohen, to Hurricane Nation this year. Before becoming head of athletics at Westhampton, Cohen was an assistant principal at Islip, as well as a gym teacher, athletic trainer, and summer administrator. He has a Bachelor of Science in athletic training from Hofstra, Master of Arts in physical education from Adelphi, and Advanced Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership from Stony Brook University.
27east.com
Neil Ruxton Gross of Sagaponack Dies October 18
Neil Ruxton Gross (beloved husband of Jennifer Barrett), 58, of Sagaponack, New York, and Saddle River, New Jersey, passed away by his wife’s side on October 18, 2022 at home... more. Wednesday night’s match between host Southampton and Greenport/Southold field hockey had a lot more implications ... 21 Oct...
27east.com
Recently Retired McDonald’s CEO and Southampton Graduate Betts Wins Coopers Beach Concession Contract
When Southampton Village residents head to Coopers Beach with beach chairs and towels in tow at the start of the 2023 summer season, they will see some new faces when... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A woman complained to Southampton Village Police that a man described as short, white, in his 60s to 70s, mostly bald and with “a terrible look on his face,” had cut her off twice and raced ahead of her into a local bake shop. She wanted the incident documented on October 11. HAMPTON BAYS — Pedro J. Rivera, 68, of the Bronx faces multiple felony charges after Southampton Town Police were called to a grand larceny in progress at the M&T Bank on Montauk Highway on October 17. Bank staff became suspicious when he tried to withdraw ... 20 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont mourns loss of educator
Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport eatery wins statewide recognition
Kenneth Ware always knew he wanted to own a business. But what business — and how — that was the question. And then there was Backyard Barbeque. Founded in 2018 by his father, Archie, Ware joined childhood friend Michael Toney to take over the Woodcleft Avenue establishment just as the coronavirus pandemic took over.
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Voters Approve $33 Million Bond
Westhampton Beach School District residents overwhelmingly voted in favor of a $33 million bond for infrastructure upgrades, instructional updates and health and safety improvements Wednesday, October 19. The proposition passed... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
27east.com
Search Underway For Missing Kayaker in North haven
A search is underway for Dario Cholula, 32, of Queens, who went out fishing in the area of North Haven on October 19 and did not return. He was last... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
Students create Nightmare on Main Street exhibit in Huntington
The spookiest month of the year signals the return of the Huntington Arts Council’s annual student exhibit, Nightmare on Main Street, a Halloween-inspired juried art exhibit for Nassau and Suffolk County students in grades 6 to 12. This year’s show runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15. “Our...
'Smoother Roads Are Ahead': $80.1M Long Island Expressway Resurfacing Project Completed
State officials announced that an $80.1 million resurfacing project on the Long Island Expressway was completed one month ahead of schedule. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the project to resurface the LIE from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 in Suffolk County was finished on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20.
27east.com
Bridge Gardens To Host Open House, Tree Care Walk
Peconic Land Trust’s Bridge Gardens in Bridgehampton will host a family-friendly open house this Saturday afternoon, October 22, with a scavenger hunt and other activities for kids and adults. Summerhill... more. I received a letter from a reader early last fall who had a very simple ... by Andrew...
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
Threat Leads To Police Presence At High School In Suffolk County
Students at a Long Island school will find extra police officers on campus following a threat called into police. The threat was called in to Suffolk County Police around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 referencing a school in South Huntington. According to police, the threat made referencing Walt Whitman High...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open
Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Riverhead (NY)
Riverhead is a simple, historic town with a plethora of attractions for guests. It is situated on the north coastline of Long Island in New York, United States. The town’s name is derived from its location, as it sits on the Peconic River’s mouth. This ancient town of...
NBC New York
Reward Offered in Death of Long Island Boy Who Jumped in Front of SUV to Save Sister
Suffolk County cops shared new details Thursday on an SUV sought in a Long Island hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl hurt and her brother, who pushed her out of the vehicle's path to save her life, dead. He was also 13. Tyler Phillips and his sister, Krystal Randolph, were...
islipbulletin.net
Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
longisland.com
County Executive Bellone Announces Emergency Management Tabletop Exercise with Naval Postgraduate School
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County department leaders and employees will take part in an Emergency Management Tabletop Exercise on Thursday, October 13th, conducted in partnership with the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS). “We never know when or where an...
longisland.com
Town of Oyster Bay Announces Free Mega Job Fair
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and The Workforce Partnership announced that a Mega Job Fair will take place on Friday, October 28th, at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center, located at 1001 Stewart Avenue in Bethpage. There is no charge for admission and parking is free. Veterans’ admission begins at 9:00 a.m., while doors for General Admission open at 9:30 a.m. The event runs until 1:30 p.m.
longisland.com
Jennifer Lawrence “Dramedy” Shooting at Lookout Beach in Nassau, Other Locations
A movie is being filmed at various locations on Long Island, including Town Park Point Lookout Beach in Nassau according to Town of Hempstead records. Some sources say the film is supposed to be set in Montauk, but that is not confirmed. The movie, “No Hard Feelings,” is set to...
