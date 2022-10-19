Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
New sentencing date set for Presque Isle man guilty of Aroostook County murders
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - A new sentencing date has been set for a Presque Isle man who murdered two people in Aroostook County three years ago. Bobby Nightingale, 41, was found guilty in August for killing Allen Curtis and Roger Ellis in Castle Hill in 2019 . He was set...
WMTW
'Profiteer of poison': Woman planned to deal out large amount of drugs in Maine, officials say
GLENBURN, Maine — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Maine woman to 20 years in jail on drugs and firearms charges. Danielle McBreairty, 31, of Glenburn, will face prison time for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
wabi.tv
Update: Man takes own life to avoid arrest in Van Buren
VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police were called to a reported sighting of 38-year-old Corey Levesque who had multiple arrest warrants, two of them for domestic violence assault. Troopers attempted contact with Levesque from inside the residence. Moments later, they heard a gunshot come from the bedroom. That...
wagmtv.com
Maine State Police Tactical Team respond to Van Buren Apartment Complex
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a Spokesperson for the Maine State Police, Maine State Police Tactical Team members are in Van Buren. A large police presence of State Police and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was reported at Acadia Terrace Apartments... This is an active incident, WAGM has...
WGME
Wardens finds man's body in Maine river
Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
foxbangor.com
Man with multiple active warrants dead after Van Buren incident
VAN BUREN — A man is dead following an incident in Van Buren on Tuesday afternoon. Maine State Police say around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Acadia Terrace apartments in Van Buren apartment for a reported sighting of 38-year-old Corey Levesque, who they say had 5 active arrest warrants, including two for domestic violence assault.
UMPI & Presque Isle Community Suffer Unexpected Loss
The University of Maine-Presque Isle and the Presque Isle community find themselves in a state of shock and mourning after a tragic evening on Wednesday. Beloved head coach of the UMPI women's soccer team, Aaron Marston, unexpectedly passed away just as the team was about to play the University of Maine-Fort Kent.
wgan.com
Maine woman facing life behind bars for drug possession
A woman from Aroostook County could spend life behind bars after agents found about 92 pounds of meth in her home. Nicole McLaughlin of Caswell pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The Department of Justice says she also pled guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances.
