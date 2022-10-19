Read full article on original website
Related
Should Alabama jump Clemson after narrow victory over Syracuse?
Clemson nearly losing at home to Syracuse could allow Alabama to leapfrog them in the next college football rankings. While a win is a win, Clemson fans may need to prepare for a slight downtick in the next college football rankings after the Syracuse game, especially if Alabama bounces back in a big way vs. Mississippi State.
Tennessee football: Photo gallery from Vols’ 65-24 win vs. UT-Martin
It wasn’t Alabama, but it was homecoming, and Tennessee football was able to put together an entertaining performance as the Vols beat the UT-Martin Skyhawks 65-24 Saturday afternoon. When is scoring 60 to move to 7-0 on the year while your team is ranked in the top five not fun? Who cares who you played?
FanSided
292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0