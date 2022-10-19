Read full article on original website
27east.com
Neil Ruxton Gross of Sagaponack Dies October 18
Neil Ruxton Gross (beloved husband of Jennifer Barrett), 58, of Sagaponack, New York, and Saddle River, New Jersey, passed away by his wife’s side on October 18, 2022 at home... more. Wednesday night’s match between host Southampton and Greenport/Southold field hockey had a lot more implications ... 21 Oct...
onthewater.com
800-Pound Giant Bluefin Tuna Caught South of Newport
(Above) Kelly Langion-Milano-Milano lays alongside the giant bluefin she and a group of friends caught aboard Newport Sportfishing Charters. It was just before sundown on Sunday, October 16th when a crew of four anglers from Long Island, fishing aboard Newport Sportfishing Charters, hooked into a giant bluefin tuna south of Newport.
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of October 20
MONTAUK — On August 20, an East Islip woman went to the Town Police substation in Montauk to report someone damaged her 2022 Mercedes. The woman told police that she... more. MONTAUK — On July 10, around 12:46 a.m., a West Lake Drive man reported to Town Police that he watched four men take a popular bar sign and leave with it in a white pickup truck. MONTAUK — A silver Cartier Tank watch, valued at $3,200, was taken from a beach chair at an Old Montauk Highway resort, according to a report filed with Town Police on September 18. The theft was alleged to have occurred on September 16, after the woman said she left it on her beach chair around 3:35 p.m. and went to the bar area while ... 13 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Bridge Gardens To Host Open House, Tree Care Walk
Peconic Land Trust’s Bridge Gardens in Bridgehampton will host a family-friendly open house this Saturday afternoon, October 22, with a scavenger hunt and other activities for kids and adults. Summerhill... more. I received a letter from a reader early last fall who had a very simple ... by Andrew...
27east.com
Motorcycle Passenger in Critical Condition Following Amagansett Crash; Driver Charged With DWI
A motorcycle passenger is in critical condition after she was tossed from its rear seat on Friday night in Amagansett, according to East Hampton Town Police. Robert Chase Plachy, 31,... more. An attorney representing the family that rented a Noyac home where two sisters died in ... 19 Oct 2022...
