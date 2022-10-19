Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Teen suspect arrested for shooting woman in car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested 18-year-old Willie J. Irby Jr. for a shooting that occurred at the 900 block of Smith Street last week, the department announced in a press release Friday. On Thursday, Oct. 13, police responded to a 20-round shot spotter near Smith St....
KWQC
Galesburg man charged in shooting death appears in court Friday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man made an initial appearance Friday on charges stemming from a shooting in July that left a man dead. Asheem M. Afutu, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the death of Gregory Delandiz Tucker, also 33. If...
Central Illinois Proud
Overnight shooting leads to 21st homicide in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for the shooter in another homicide investigation. On Saturday, at approximately 2:36 a.m., officers responded to the neighborhood on W. Seibold Street between S. Idaho and S. Oregon Streets on two ShotSpotter alerts. One indicated 12 rounds were fired, while the other indicated four were fired.
25newsnow.com
Homicide Investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police responded to two ShotSpotter alerts at the 2900 block of West Seibold Street around 2:36 a.m. Saturday, October 22. The ShotSpotter alerts detected 12 and 4 rounds fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with gunshot wounds outside...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen hurt in Friday shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenager was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Hanssler Place and Broadway Street in Peoria. According to a Peoria police press release, officers located a 16-year-old with apparent gunshot wounds while responding to a shot spotter in the area. The 16-year-old was...
WSPY NEWS
Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft
Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
Central Illinois Proud
Man sent to hospital after Ann St. shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured after a shooting in Peoria at approximately 2:20 p.m. Friday. According to Peoria Police, officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds after responding to the scene of a shotspotter near Ann Street and Westmoreland Avenue. The man was sent to...
Central Illinois Proud
Targeted investigation leads to 9 drug dealing arrests
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three agencies conducted a months-long investigation targeting methamphetamine dealers within Fulton County. As a result, nine arrests have been made, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Canton Police Department, and West Central Illinois Task Force worked together...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for hijacking in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — 21-year-old Cameron L. Camper has been arrested on nine charges after hijacking a car in Peoria Heights on Tuesday night. According to a press release Wednesday morning, Peoria Heights Police were called to the 1200 block of E. War Memorial Drive just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, in response to an armed vehicle theft that had just occurred. The victim gave police details of the vehicle taken and the suspect, and police shared this information with all surrounding agencies.
1470 WMBD
Nine arrested, one wanted, in Fulton County meth investigation
CANTON, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested nine people and are looking for a tenth following what they called a months-long methamphetamine investigation in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says all but one of the people arrested lives in Canton, all of the...
25newsnow.com
Man sentenced for 2021 Peoria murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is sentenced to 38 years in prison for his role in a May 2021 murder in Peoria. Arenza Brown received his sentence Wednesday in Peoria County Court. Brown was convicted in September of First Degree Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Unlawful...
Central Illinois Proud
Police looking for driver who fled twice, caused crash Wednesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver who avoided two attempted traffic stops and caused a crash Wednesday night has not been identified yet, said Peoria Police in a press release Thursday. Per their release, Peoria Police responded to the 800 block of S. Laramie just after 10 p.m. Wednesday...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Deadhead Plant Ranch burglarized overnight Sunday
GALESBURG — At 9:07 a.m. Monday, multiple items were reported from Deadhead Plant Ranch, 400 W. Carl Sandburg Drive. The owners told police that upon arriving at work they found that three sets of tent ratchet straps, a toolbox, and tools including scissors and knives were gone. Security footage suggested the theft possibly took place around 2 a.m.
starvedrock.media
Princeton Woman Sent To Prison For Dealing Heroin
A convicted felon from Princeton is headed back to prison. Twenty-three-year-old Jasmine Storm was sentenced Wednesday in Bureau County Court to 6 years in prison following a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Back in May, Tri-DENT members heard Storm took a train to Chicago to pick up drugs. When arriving back in Princeton, she was busted for dealing heroin.
Central Illinois Proud
Police investigating after vehicle-fire hydrant crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police responded to a crash near Western and Lincoln Avenues Wednesday night. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers were called to the scene at about 10:16 p.m. and located a vehicle that crashed into a fire hydrant. The driver fled the...
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police is asking for help in identifying three suspects in a local theft case
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a local theft case. According to a news release, one man and two women allegedly stole four Apple products valued at over $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8. Police report the...
starvedrock.media
Undercover Drug Agents Raid Peru Business
Was a business near the La Salle-Bureau County line a front for drug sales?. Undercover agents with Tri-DENT executed a search warrant Wednesday at "Outer Limitz" on Route 6 on the far west side of Peru. Officers say they found five pounds of pot, various items used in the manufacture and packaging of pot and pot products along with more than $10,000 in "illicit" cash.
capitolwolf.com
Felony retail theft is Crime of the Week
Felony retail theft is this week’s Sangamon Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. It happened on Thursday, October 6th around 9:30 a.m. at Dollar General on S 6th Street Frontage Rd. in Springfield. Two men entered the store and began to fill a laundry basket with items. There...
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 11-14
Kyleigh Haase, 21, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass to land. Samantha L. Kirk, 30, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony possession of a firearm with FOID revoked and misdemeanor...
25newsnow.com
Family of Samuel Richmond speaks after fatal officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The family of a man killed by police is still processing his death two weeks later. 59-year-old Samuel Vincent died October 3, shot at by four Peoria Police officers in Peoria’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Police Chief Eric Echevarria said Richmond was armed with a firearm and put officers in a life-threatening situation.
