Governor Ivey Announces September Unemployment Rate Holds Strong at Record Low 2.6%
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted September unemployment rate continued to hold at its record low level of 2.6%. September’s rate is well below September 2021’s rate of 3.2%. September’s rate represents 59,558 unemployed persons, compared to 58,913 in August and 71,989 in September 2021.
