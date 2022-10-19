The volleyball and tennis playoffs are underway, while girls golf is over and soccer has one more week of regular season action. Here’s how the county teams stack up:. Volleyball: Two losses to league rival Pamlico County in the last three matches cost the Northside Panthers a higher seed in the 1A state tournament. The Panthers (18-5, 9-1) are the 15th seed and host number 19 Union Saturday at 2 p.m. With a win, the Panthers would travel to #3 Perquimans Tuesday. Neuse Charter is the top seed. The Panthers shared the Coastal Plains Conference regular season title with the Hurricanes, but lost to them, 3-1, in the conference tournament finals giving Pamlico the eighth seed.

PAMLICO COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO