thewashingtondailynews.com
Pack, Panthers hit the road for fall playoffs
The volleyball and tennis playoffs are underway, while girls golf is over and soccer has one more week of regular season action. Here’s how the county teams stack up:. Volleyball: Two losses to league rival Pamlico County in the last three matches cost the Northside Panthers a higher seed in the 1A state tournament. The Panthers (18-5, 9-1) are the 15th seed and host number 19 Union Saturday at 2 p.m. With a win, the Panthers would travel to #3 Perquimans Tuesday. Neuse Charter is the top seed. The Panthers shared the Coastal Plains Conference regular season title with the Hurricanes, but lost to them, 3-1, in the conference tournament finals giving Pamlico the eighth seed.
thewashingtondailynews.com
High Five: Soccer captain looks ahead to final stretch
Washington High School’s Luke Brown is one of nine seniors who have been playing soccer together almost forever. He scored perhaps the biggest goal of his career Monday at Greene Central to give the Pack a share of the Eastern Plains Conference title. He is also a center fielder on the baseball team and will be part of the swim team this winter. Brown carries a 4.33 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society.
carolinacoastonline.com
Behind the scenes as a sports reporter
There are few jobs as fun as being a sports reporter. Most weeks, though, it calls for more than taking notes, snapping photos and writing up stories. Like any job, there is a lot more going on behind the scenes. Take last week, for example. On Thursday, I covered a...
Ahoskie, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WITN
WITN End Zone Week 10, Part Two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 10. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Court Docket - Oct. 21
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN PWIMSD HEROIN BERRY,J 22CR 050680. 2 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN SIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS (M) BERRY,J 22CR 050686. 3 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN TRAFFICK IN METHAMPHETAMINE BERRY,J 22CR 050687. 4 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL PWIMSD METHAMPHETAMINE DENNIS,M 22CR 051930. 5 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL SELL METHAMPHETAMINE DENNIS,M 22CR 051931. 6 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL...
newbernnow.com
Havelock Marching Rams to Host 21st Annual Crystal Coast Band Classic
On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Havelock High School Instrumental Music Department and the Havelock Band Boosters will host the 21st Annual Crystal Coast Band Classic, one of the premier HS Marching Band competitions in eastern NC and the program’s biggest fundraiser of the year. This year 22 high-school marching bands, both local and from across North Carolina, will compete for the Grand Champion Trophy. The Havelock High School Marching Rams will perform in exhibition at 5:24 p.m.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Beaufort County bowlers headed to national competition
Nancy Daniels and Maudie Powell are easy to find on Thursday’s at noon. The two avid bowlers will be in the middle of aiming for strikes and trying to avoid the 7-10 split during the Fun Time Senior League at the AMF Lanes in Greenville. While league competition continues,...
Pitt County Schools honors two with leadership awards
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Dr. Taylor Matkins (Pactolus Global School) and Casey Matthis (Grifton School) were selected as the 2022-23 Pitt County Schools Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year, respectively, during a celebration banquet sponsored by the Pitt County Farm Bureau at Rock Springs Center Thursday night. Other finalists included C.M. Eppes […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Joseph Wayne Wester
Joseph Wayne Wester, age 71, a resident of Plymouth, NC , passed away Thursday, Oct. 19, 2022 at his home. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to be assisting the Wester family.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Samantha Brooke Woolard
Miss Samantha Brooke Woolard, age 39, a resident of Blounts Creek, NC died Tuesday, October 18, 2022. A visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is serving Brooke’s family....
chowan.edu
Chowan Featured at Harrellsville Baptist Church’s Homecoming Service￼
On Sunday, October 16, Chowan University joined Harrellsville Baptist Church for their Homecoming Celebration. Director of Church and Community Relations, Lou Ann Gilliam brought greetings on behalf of the Chowan Christian Service Association (CCSA) and the University Gospel Choir led a portion of the worship service. The worship service featured...
Coastal North Carolina neighborhood getting overrun by ducks
NEW BERN, N.C. — A neighborhood near the coast of North Carolina has been taken over by ducks, WCTI reports. Skip Canady has owned his home in New Bern for eight years. He told WCTI he and his neighbors in Surry Downs are frustrated with ducks that are destroying their properties. He said the ducks have overpopulated, and as their number has grown, so have the messes they’ve left in their wake.
WITN
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water BBQ and Chili contest underway in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Smoke on the Water got underway along the Washington waterfront Friday with live music, vendors, and the pig-cooking competition. Another full day is planned for Saturday, with a 5k race, a chili cook-off and the awards ceremony. Smoke on the Water has been something the town looks...
thewashingtondailynews.com
What is this orange fruit?
I am teaching Master Gardener training series right now at the Beaufort County Center. This is where folks like you can come and learn about horticulture to become a certified Extension Master GardenerSM Volunteer (EMGV). Like any good educational program, we like to have show and tell and sharing time. One of the certified EMGV’s brought in this funny looking orange fruit recently to share. Some of the students knew what it was and some did not.
WITN
Pitt County road reopens after crash
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A major road in the east is back open after being shut down due to a crash. Highway 264 near Highway 30 headed west in Pitt County near the Beaufort County line was closed Friday night. Highway Patrol is investigating and we are awaiting details on...
Williamston will have new option for overnight stay
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Anyone who is visiting the town of Williamston could soon have a new option for an overnight stay. This week, Williamston’s Planning Board voted on a zoning change. This will allow boutique hotels in the central business district. Town officials said they’re excited about new revitalization efforts and being able to […]
New record store looks to bring the music to eastern North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new business now open in Greenville hopes to be music to customers’ ears. A new vinyl store, Alleycat Records, has just recently opened. Owner David Brown is ready to showcase all types of music to the Greenville community. With so many options on display along with merchandise of all kinds, […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 19, 20 & 21
Wilson Earley, 75, of Otway passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Elbert Ray Fulcher, Bettie. Elbert Ray Fulcher,...
WITN
Missing Carteret County woman found safe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
