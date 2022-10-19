Read full article on original website
Harriet, The Wayward Central Maine Emu, Reunites With Her Boyfriend, Ozzy!
Finally a conclusion in the epic saga that is Harriet The Wayward Central Maine Emu!. If you've been following along then you know that Harriet The Emu has been missing for about 6 days now as she escaped a Central Maine farm during the crazy win and rain storm we got last Friday.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
Lacher family continues search for son this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor more than four months ago is expanding their search statewide. They feel they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been searching for him...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
New Peruvian restaurant opens in Veazie
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Food offerings in the Bangor area have expanded once again. TV5 stopped by the new Peruvian restaurant in Veazie to learn more. “I just saw the opportunity, and I just took it,” said Luis Alberto ‘Beto’ Perez Narvaez, owner of Mi Causa. Narvaez...
Family of Graham Lacher plans rallies across the state
STATEWIDE — The family of Graham Lacher is planning multiple rallies across the state to recruit more help in their ongoing search. 38-year-old Lacher has not been seen since he ran from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor in early June. His mother, Tammy Lacher-Scully, says Graham is diagnosed...
Help Me Find The Little Girl Who Made My Day in Traffic on Western Ave in Augusta
I left the radio station early today to head to an event they had me scheduled for and I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. This is one of those examples. Before heading to Gardiner for my event, I had to stop at Shaw's on Western Avenue in Augusta. After getting what I needed, I hopped back into the Moose Caboose, plugged the address of my location into my GPS and headed to exit the parking lot.
Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area
Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
Gov. Mills visits a little city on the brink of big change
WATERVILLE — Governor Janet Mills walked around Waterville with city leaders to discuss steps they’re taking to modernize the city. First the governor viewed the new Sukeforth Family Sports Center at Thomas College. More than half the students attending the institution are student athletes. Governor Mills said renovation...
21-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Maine Car Crash
PITTSFIELD, ME — 21-year-old Ralph Desrosiers, of Wilmington, passed away from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Pittsfield, Maine on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to Maine State Police, emergency crews and troopers responded to several 911 calls just before 4pm, and located...
It’s Official! Augusta, Maine Will Soon Have Its Very Own Jersey Mike’s!
Augusta is home to some of the most diverse eateries in the entire state of Maine- and it's about to get even more diverse. For the first time ever, a Jersey Mike's is going to be opening up in the city. Jersey Mike's says in part on the 'about' portion...
Maine’s Fawcett gearing up to take the ice against former team
ORONO – Maine men’s hockey has a big test ahead of them this weekend, hosting No. 3 Quinnipiac at the Alfond for a two-game series. When Maine takes the ice against Quinnipiac, a former Bobcat will be out skating with the Black Bears against his former team. Forward Matthew Fawcett joined Maine last season after spending the initial years of his collegiate career in Hamden. He played in 20 games with the Black Bears in 2021-22, and totaled 12 points. He says even though they’re going to be on the other bench, it’s always good competing against his former teammates.
Bangor, MDI, and John Bapst among teams to qualify for states at the 2022 Cross Country Northern Regionals
BELFAST – 32 cross country teams qualified for the state championships at the Northern Regionals in Belfast. A major headline from the meet was Orono’s Ruth White winning her 3rd consecutive Class C individual crown. MDI also the Boys and Girls Class B individual races. Sam York picked...
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
Hampden Academy placed on brief lockdown
HAMPDEN — Hampden Academy was placed on lockdown briefly Friday afternoon due to a potential safety concern. According to RSU 22 Superintendent Nick Raymond, the school was placed on lockdown from 2:01 to 2:25 p.m., after the Administrative Office was notified of a threat towards two specific students. The...
Cony outlasts Falmouth in OT thriller, 35-28
AUGUSTA – It was back and forth all night, but Cony got the last laugh in a Class B North overtime thriller against Falmouth with a 35-28 victory. Cony built a 7-0 lead off the bat, before Finn Caxton-Smith and Lucas Dilworth connected to put the Navs on the board. After both teams would score again in the half, they’d head to break tied at 14. Overtime would start knotted at 28, before Cony would score the game winning touchdown.
Maine clinches home field for America East Tournament with 2-1 win over Vermont
ORONO – Mallory Mackesy’s late goal made the difference in No. 22 Maine’s 2-1 win over Vermont, clinching home field advantage through playoffs for the Black Bears for the second straight year. Sydney Meader scored off of a Bhreagh Kennedy assist to break scoring open early in...
Bangor youth charged with assault
BANGOR– A 14-year-old is facing charges following an assault in Bangor that sent another teenager to the hospital. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says officers were called to the area of Langley Street just before 7:30 Tuesday night for a report of a person being assaulted with a knife.
Man charged with death in Acadia enters plea
ELLSWORTH- A Portland man charged with murder in connection with a death in Acadia National park in June entered a plea in court today. Raymond Lester,35, entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment this afternoon. Nichole Mokeme ,35, died in a hit and run incident at the Schoodic Eduction...
Bucksport downtown revitalization now in phase two
BUCKSPORT — Bucksport is moving ahead with phase two of its downtown revitalization project to improve building storefronts in the downtown area. The ongoing project will cost $95,000 and bring in $281,000 of revenue for the town, according to Richard Rotella, who is the Community and Economic Development Director for Bucksport.
