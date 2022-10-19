Read full article on original website
whbnews.com
Welcoming Westhampton’s New Athletic Director
Westhampton Beach welcomed a new athletic director, Mr. Cohen, to Hurricane Nation this year. Before becoming head of athletics at Westhampton, Cohen was an assistant principal at Islip, as well as a gym teacher, athletic trainer, and summer administrator. He has a Bachelor of Science in athletic training from Hofstra, Master of Arts in physical education from Adelphi, and Advanced Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership from Stony Brook University.
Oceanside's Charlie McKee takes over as SBU starting quarterback
Oceanside native Charlie McKee took over as the starter two games ago because the coach felt the team need "a spark and some swagger."
Stony Brook’s Hercules gets renewed vigor
A Long Island landmark is looking more vibrant. The Ward Melville Heritage Organization debuted the restored Hercules figurehead at a press conference on Oct. 14. Recently, philanthropists Harlan and Olivia Fischer, of Head of the Harbor, noticed the figurehead needed restoration and decided to sponsor its renovation. WMHO board members...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
27east.com
Blinking Lights and Traffic Cones Pilot To Start on October 24
The pilot project aimed at improving traffic flow on major Southampton arteries will begin on Monday, October 24. Months in the making, it involves having traffic signals at major intersections... more. It had been four years or so since the East Hampton and Westhampton Beach boys ... 19 Oct 2022...
Fight Breaks Out Between Student, Teacher At Sachem North High School
A fight broke out between a student and a teacher at a Long Island high school. The incident took place in Lake Ronkonkoma on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Sachem North High School. According to the Suffolk County Police, it appears the student was the primary aggressor, but no charges have been filed at this time.
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Voters Approve $33 Million Bond
Westhampton Beach School District residents overwhelmingly voted in favor of a $33 million bond for infrastructure upgrades, instructional updates and health and safety improvements Wednesday, October 19. The proposition passed... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport eatery wins statewide recognition
Kenneth Ware always knew he wanted to own a business. But what business — and how — that was the question. And then there was Backyard Barbeque. Founded in 2018 by his father, Archie, Ware joined childhood friend Michael Toney to take over the Woodcleft Avenue establishment just as the coronavirus pandemic took over.
Rocky Point – Acres Of Private Beaches A Short Distance!
Large Hi Ranch with 1 to 2 bedroom apartment on lower level, Perfect Mother/Daughter or apartment with proper permits. Newer Ductless AC, SS appliances, roof, HW heater. Driveway fits 6 cars. Lower level has private entrance. Rocky Point SD. $529,000 | MLS #3433046. For more information click here.
'Smoother Roads Are Ahead': $80.1M Long Island Expressway Resurfacing Project Completed
State officials announced that an $80.1 million resurfacing project on the Long Island Expressway was completed one month ahead of schedule. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the project to resurface the LIE from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 in Suffolk County was finished on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20.
longisland.com
Rocky Point's Pickle Packin' Papa Closing at Year's End
Long Island is losing another small business after decades serving the local community. Popular pickle joint, Pickle Packin’ Papa, is closing at the end of the year, according to a post on their Facebook page. The owner announced yesterday that patrons will only be able to enjoy their pickles until December 31, 2022.
NBC Philadelphia
Reward Offered in Death of Long Island Boy Who Jumped in Front of SUV to Save Sister
Suffolk County cops shared new details Thursday on an SUV sought in a Long Island hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl hurt and her brother, who pushed her out of the vehicle's path to save her life, dead. He was also 13. Tyler Phillips and his sister, Krystal Randolph, were...
islipbulletin.net
Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
longisland.com
Jennifer Lawrence “Dramedy” Shooting at Lookout Beach in Nassau, Other Locations
A movie is being filmed at various locations on Long Island, including Town Park Point Lookout Beach in Nassau according to Town of Hempstead records. Some sources say the film is supposed to be set in Montauk, but that is not confirmed. The movie, “No Hard Feelings,” is set to...
Threat Leads To Police Presence At High School In Suffolk County
Students at a Long Island school will find extra police officers on campus following a threat called into police. The threat was called in to Suffolk County Police around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 referencing a school in South Huntington. According to police, the threat made referencing Walt Whitman High...
longisland.com
Sweetgreen Opens First Long Island Location in Garden City
On Tuesday, Sweetgreen opened its first Long Island restaurant in Garden City on Tuesday at 191 Seventh Street according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. For every meal sold on opening day, a meal was donated to Island Harvest to nourish Long Island families experiencing food insecurity. Island Harvest is one of Long Island’s leading food banks, distributing fresh produce and assisting thousands of Long Islanders daily through innovative programs and community partners.
greaterlongisland.com
Services scheduled for Medford 13-year-old Tyler Phillips, hit-and-run victim
Funeral services have been announced for the Medford eighth grader killed in a hit-and-run incident along Granny Road in Coram last week. Tyler Phillips died at the hospital after he was struck about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 by what police believe was a light grey Chevrolet Equinox. He had turned 13 on Oct. 11.
Students create Nightmare on Main Street exhibit in Huntington
The spookiest month of the year signals the return of the Huntington Arts Council’s annual student exhibit, Nightmare on Main Street, a Halloween-inspired juried art exhibit for Nassau and Suffolk County students in grades 6 to 12. This year’s show runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15. “Our...
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont mourns loss of educator
Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
smithtownny.gov
Celebrating Revitalization & Community in St James
Town of Smithtown and Celebrate St James Commemorate the Completion of Celebrate Park with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Dedication. Yesterday, the Town of Smithtown, in conjunction with Celebrate St James; Past, Present & Future, hosted State, County & local officials, park donors, small businesses and community members, to cut a ribbon marking the official opening of Celebrate Park on Lake Avenue in St James. On Tuesday, October 18th, Supervisor Ed Wehrheim led the ceremony, in which the Town of Smithtown acknowledged the various departments, private citizens, and community organizations who collaborated together in a public-private partnership to build the new park and municipal parking lot.
