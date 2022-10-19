ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

whbnews.com

Welcoming Westhampton’s New Athletic Director

Westhampton Beach welcomed a new athletic director, Mr. Cohen, to Hurricane Nation this year. Before becoming head of athletics at Westhampton, Cohen was an assistant principal at Islip, as well as a gym teacher, athletic trainer, and summer administrator. He has a Bachelor of Science in athletic training from Hofstra, Master of Arts in physical education from Adelphi, and Advanced Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership from Stony Brook University.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
TBR News Media

Stony Brook’s Hercules gets renewed vigor

A Long Island landmark is looking more vibrant. The Ward Melville Heritage Organization debuted the restored Hercules figurehead at a press conference on Oct. 14. Recently, philanthropists Harlan and Olivia Fischer, of Head of the Harbor, noticed the figurehead needed restoration and decided to sponsor its renovation. WMHO board members...
STONY BROOK, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022

Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Blinking Lights and Traffic Cones Pilot To Start on October 24

The pilot project aimed at improving traffic flow on major Southampton arteries will begin on Monday, October 24. Months in the making, it involves having traffic signals at major intersections... more. It had been four years or so since the East Hampton and Westhampton Beach boys ... 19 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Westhampton Beach Voters Approve $33 Million Bond

Westhampton Beach School District residents overwhelmingly voted in favor of a $33 million bond for infrastructure upgrades, instructional updates and health and safety improvements Wednesday, October 19. The proposition passed... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport eatery wins statewide recognition

Kenneth Ware always knew he wanted to own a business. But what business — and how — that was the question. And then there was Backyard Barbeque. Founded in 2018 by his father, Archie, Ware joined childhood friend Michael Toney to take over the Woodcleft Avenue establishment just as the coronavirus pandemic took over.
FREEPORT, NY
longisland.com

Rocky Point's Pickle Packin' Papa Closing at Year's End

Long Island is losing another small business after decades serving the local community. Popular pickle joint, Pickle Packin’ Papa, is closing at the end of the year, according to a post on their Facebook page. The owner announced yesterday that patrons will only be able to enjoy their pickles until December 31, 2022.
ROCKY POINT, NY
islipbulletin.net

Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
BAY SHORE, NY
longisland.com

Sweetgreen Opens First Long Island Location in Garden City

On Tuesday, Sweetgreen opened its first Long Island restaurant in Garden City on Tuesday at 191 Seventh Street according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. For every meal sold on opening day, a meal was donated to Island Harvest to nourish Long Island families experiencing food insecurity. Island Harvest is one of Long Island’s leading food banks, distributing fresh produce and assisting thousands of Long Islanders daily through innovative programs and community partners.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont mourns loss of educator

Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
ELMONT, NY
smithtownny.gov

Celebrating Revitalization & Community in St James

Town of Smithtown and Celebrate St James Commemorate the Completion of Celebrate Park with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Dedication. Yesterday, the Town of Smithtown, in conjunction with Celebrate St James; Past, Present & Future, hosted State, County & local officials, park donors, small businesses and community members, to cut a ribbon marking the official opening of Celebrate Park on Lake Avenue in St James. On Tuesday, October 18th, Supervisor Ed Wehrheim led the ceremony, in which the Town of Smithtown acknowledged the various departments, private citizens, and community organizations who collaborated together in a public-private partnership to build the new park and municipal parking lot.
SMITHTOWN, NY

