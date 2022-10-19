ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Bassett Makes an Elegant Arrival in Polka-Dot Ruffled Dress & See-Through Pumps at Giambattista Valli’s Dinner

By Ashley Rushford
Angela Bassett made an elegant arrival at the Giambattista Valli dinner in Los Angeles yesterday night. The event was held at the Caviar Kaspia and featured a star-studded guest list with famous faces including, Ciara Alexandra Daddario, Kiernan Shipka, Chloe Kim, and celebrity stylists Jason Bolden and Law Roach.

Bassett looked stunning for the affair, arriving in a black and white polka-dot dress. The piece had one asymmetrical sleeve with dramatic ruffled details on the shoulder and on the hem.

To take things up a notch, the “Black Panther” star accessorized with silver hoop earrings, a bracelet and chunky diamond ring. Adding a pop of color to her look, Bassett carried her essentials in a small red handbag that featured several lock charms and dangling tassels. She opted for soft glam with neutral glam. She swapped her curly tresses for lustrous waves and tapered bangs.

Completing Bassett’s look was a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had an elongated pointed-toe, transparent uppers, a thin strap around the ankle, and sat atop a stiletto heel. Dark-pointed pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the suede construction proves both luxe and durable.

Bassett is known for bringing the pizzazz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” alum has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments , sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits. As for footwear, she will likely complete her wardrobe with sharp pumps, an open-toe silhouette, block-heeled sandals and towering heels.

PHOTOS: Discover Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2022 collection in the gallery .

