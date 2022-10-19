ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Atlassian Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian TEAM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Where ONE Gas Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, ONE Gas OGS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $84.67 versus the current price of ONE Gas at $73.13, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan FCX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Freeport-McMoRan. The company has an average price target of $33.0 with a high of $39.00 and a low of $29.00.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.87% to $213.23 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Ford Shares

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.14% to $12.14 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Benzinga

S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
Benzinga

Why Super Micro Computer Shares Jumped Over 10%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP shares climbed 107.3% to close at $0.4138 on Thursday after the company announced its NextFintech division received commitment for a $15 million strategic investment. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ASTI surged 57.5% to close at $5.12. Ascent Solar recently named Jeffrey Max as CEO. Quanergy Systems, Inc....
Benzinga

With Prices Dropping And Interest Rates Rising, Is Now A Good Time To Invest In Real Estate?

One of the biggest decisions a person will make is whether or not they will buy real estate — maybe a house, rental property, duplex or apartment building. Making such a decision can be very emotional, although it’s very important. It can be both exciting and frustrating to make an offer on a property and be rejected and then to bid on another property and gain exactly what you want.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On AbbVie

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AbbVie. Looking at options history for AbbVie ABBV we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
Benzinga

This Analyst With 81% Accuracy Rate Upgrades Netflix; Here Are 4 Other Stock Picks For October 19 From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Benzinga

Why Big Tech Earnings, October CPI Print Could Be Near-Term Market Drivers: Gene Munster On These 2 Catalysts

The upcoming week will see some of the high-profile tech names releasing quarterly results and setting the tone for the market. The U.S. market staged a strong rebound this week thanks to some strong earnings news flow. The sustenance of the rally in the coming weeks will largely depend on two key things — earnings from blue-chip tech stocks and the September consumer price inflation data.
Benzinga

Hubbell Hikes Dividend By 7%; Adopts Additional $300M Stock Buyback

Hubbell Inc HUBB said its Board of Directors declared a 7% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $4.48 per share, or $1.12 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $4.20 per share, or $1.05 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December...
Benzinga

Murphy USA Hikes Dividend By 9%

Murphy USA Inc MUSA Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, reflecting a 9% increase from the prior quarter. On an annualized basis, the cash dividend will amount to $1.40 per share. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as...
Benzinga

5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends

Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
Benzinga

Polkadot Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Polkadot's DOT/USD price has fallen 3.97% to $5.86. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $6.2 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polkadot over the past...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
101K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy