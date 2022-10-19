ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

39 Stunning Pictures Of This Upstate New York Tiny Home Airbnb For Your Next Vacation

If you're thinking it's time to take a vacation, you're not alone. You'll fall in love with this tiny home AirBnB right here in Upstate New York. Maybe you're looking to surprise your significant other with a romantic getaway. Maybe you want to enjoy the beautiful fall colors, snow outside, or summer weather. Tucked away at foothills of The Adirondacks, book The Scenic Orchard of Barneveld.
Most Haunted Abandoned Cemetery Open for One Day Only in New York

There's an abandoned cemetery in New York some say is so haunted that once you enter you can never leave. Forest Park Cemetery is located in Brunswick, New York, and is said to have begun in 1856. It was first incorporated in 1897 after a group of businessmen bought the property with plans to turn it into a park-like experience with winding trails, and a large receiving tomb near the entrance.
BRUNSWICK, NY
Here Comes Winter! Snow is Getting Closer to Central New York

Here comes winter. The snow is getting closer to Central New York. The first flakes of the season fell on the peak of Whiteface Mountain in Upstate New York in September. Winter-like conditions hit the summit on September 23, which is not unusual for this time of year. "This is...
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen

How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
WELLSBORO, PA
New York Restaurant Owner Bans ‘Tiny Cretin’ James Corden After Late Night Host Is Allegedly ‘Abusive’ to Waitstaff, Rescinds Ban After Corden Supposedly Apologizes

James Corden has officially joined the club of talk show hosts who are apparently mean off camera. The Late Late Show host came under fire Monday (Oct. 17) after New York restaurateur Keith McNally accused him of being "abusive" toward restaurant staff, resulting in the talk show host's ban from McNally's restaurants.
Have You Heard the Tragic Tale of New York’s “Clawfoot People”?

It's a true tale that's stranger than fiction. The Zoar Valley is a region of natural gorges near Gowanda, New York-- a small village about an hour south of Buffalo in the Western part of the state. By the late 19th century, most residents in the area found that they were suffering from the same physical deformity... their feet and hands would twist and distort like claws.
GOWANDA, NY
Why Are Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?

Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed? Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and you're left with several questions. Including, are rats being used to sniff out landmines? We don't have that answer, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
SYRACUSE, NY
How To Hire the Amish for a Project in New York

So you've heard the stories of how quick and efficient the Amish are. Have you ever wondered how to go about hiring them for your build project?. The Amish have a strong presence in the state of New York, with over 50 settlements scattered throughout the state. As a matter of fact, New York ranks fifth among all U.S. states in Amish population, behind only Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
WISCONSIN STATE
