Vikings Boys And Girls Qualify For State CC Gates Yanda Kanzenbach & O’Connell Qualify as Individuals
Manitowoc Lincoln and Manitowoc Lutheran High Schools hosted the WIAA Sectional Cross Country Meet on saturday at Meadow Links Golf Course. Runners competed on the rolling course for a chance to qualify for State. Manitowoc Lincoln, Roncalli, Lutheran and Reedsville all have individual state qualifiers, while Valders is statebound in both the division-3 boys and girls divisions. The Vikings finished runnerup to Lourdes Academy in the girls run and to Kohler in the boys bracket. In Division-3: Brayden Yanda of the Jets and Jacob Kanzenbach of the Lancers, along with Allena O’Connell of the Panthers will run at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Ships senior Mason Gates ended up 2nd overall and punched his ticket to state for the 3rd time. Division-1 State team qualifiers on the boys side are champion Kimberly and runnerup West De Pere, along with Kaukauna and De Pere in the girls division.
Ships Sail Past Spartans in VB Regional Opener, Lancers Drop Heart-Breaker At Home
Division-1 Manitowoc Lincoln swept Oshkosh North in dominating style 25-7, 25-7, and 25-1. The 2nd seeded Ships will host Oshkosh West in the Regional finals tomorrow night (October 22nd) at JFK Fieldhouse. The Wildcats needed 4-sets to beat West Bend West. West Bend East defeated Sheboygan South 3-nothing. #5 seed...
Roncalli And Kiel Compete For Regional Soccer Crown Today
#9 seed Roncalli will seek a Regional championship in Boys Soccer this afternoon at the top-seeded co-op of Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran. The match starts at 1:00 p.m. Then tonight, Kiel, holding the #3 seed tangles with #6 St. Mary Catholic in a 7:00 p.m. start at Fifrick Field.
Weekly Cross Country Honor Roll Announced
The Manitowoc County High School Cross Country Honor Roll for week 9 is now out. The boys and girls leaders remain the same Mason Gates of Manitowoc Lincoln is first with an area best time of 15:28, followed in the top-5 by Brayden Yanda of Roncalli, Ethan Vander Meer and Pierce Arenz of Kiel are 3rd and 4th and Eli Gallagher from Two Rivers rounds out the first-5.
Several Local and Area Teams Left in Volleyball Regional Finals Tonight
Several local girls’ volleyball programs will play in Regional Tournament championship games tonight. In Division 1, 2nd-seeded Manitowoc Lincoln plays host to #7 Oshkosh West in a 7:00 p.m. match at the JFK Fieldhouse. There are two matches of area interest in the D-3 Regional field. Top-seeded Howards Grove...
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the first week of the playoffs of Friday Football Blitz, the Sheboygan North Raiders took on the Waunakee Warriors. The Warriors were victorious in the end, winning 39-14. Last week’s Game of the Week was Markesan vs. Marshall.
Playoffs: Wins for Slinger, Hartford, Sussex Hamilton, West Bend East
Slinger scored with less than two minutes remaining against Germantown and then stopped Germantown’s last drive to win a Level 1 playoff game in Division 2, 35-28. The teams were tied at 28-28 after Germatown’s Henry Kelley and Will Van Fossen connected on an 11-yard pass play for a touchdown with 5:18 remaining. It was the third touchdown pass play between Kelley and Van Fossen during the game.
Tournament Action Tonight in Soccer And Volleyball
Division-1 Manitowoc Lincoln, the state’s 6th ranked team and the #2 seed in its Sectional, opens the post-season against visiting Oshkosh North. That match between the Ships and Spartans will be an early start, at 5:00 this afternoon at the JFK Fieldhouse. Elsewhere, #11 Sheboygan South travels to West...
Clint and Carter Kriewaldt ready for one last run together with Freedom Irish
FREEDOM — The two-seed Freedom Irish begin their quest for a state title this Friday night in WIAA Division 4 playoffs against Oconto Falls. This year, the Irish only lost one game (8-1) and a key part of their success is because of head coach Clint Kriewaldt and senior running back Carter Kriewaldt. The father and son duo are preparing for one last run together to try and bring home a state title.
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
Dale M. Koeser
Dale M. Koeser, 82, of Manitowoc died on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Samaritan Home. Dale was born on August 26, 1940, in Manitowoc to Marvin and Lila (Lyons) Koeser. Dale served his country in the United States Army. In 1959, he married Mary Ann Fischer. Together they had three daughters: Kim Koeser, Brenda (Randy) Koeser, and Kandy (Brian) Gosz, all of Francis Creek. Dale built their home and stable with lumber he cut and milled himself. He and Mary Ann owned and operated Hillcrest Dude Ranch with the help of their girls for many years and they attended many horse shows.
Dermatology clinic opens on Crooks Avenue in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — Residents of Kaukauna and surrounding communities have a new option to get annual skin exams, cancer screenings and treatment for a variety of skin conditions and skin disorders. Forefront Dermatology, a growing dermatology practice owned and operated by physicians has opened its clinic at 2700 Crooks Avenue,...
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The Manitowoc County Ag Educator has nothing but good things to say about water quality locally. Click here to see what Angie Ulness had to say. – The Lakeshore Big Band has announced the theme of their next concert. Click here to see what it is. – Olivia Minikel...
City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp
KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
Celebration of Life today, October 21, 2022 for Diane and Fritz Wohlwend
October 21, 2022 – Per the wishes of Fritz and Diane there was no formal funeral, instead we plan to have a celebratory gathering October 21, 2022, starting at 4 pm, at the VFW Post #1393, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend. Fritz and Diane appreciated numerous charities and their efforts. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite Veteran’s Charity or Animal Rescue.
Area manufacturers to open doors to local students
After a multi-year reprieve due to COVID-19, you will once again be seeing area students get a first-hand look at Door County’s manufacturing industry. Students from Algoma, Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door, Sevastopol, Gibraltar, and Washington Island will participate in Manufacturing Day on October 27th as they tour approximately a dozen businesses located primarily in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park. Over 60 different manufacturers call Door County home, and Korey Mallien from the Door County Economic Development Corporation says Thursday’s event will hopefully show students that they do not have to travel far from home for a great career.
Appleton Made Fire Truck Named Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
The votes are in, and we now know what product has been named the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton is receiving the honor for their Electric Fire Truck. The fire engine, known as the Pierce Volterra, is the first zero-emission electric fire truck, in service,...
Classes canceled Tuesday for all of the New London School District
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- All classes in the New London School District have been canceled Tuesday. Here's the statement from the district.
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
