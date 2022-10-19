Read full article on original website
pointandshoreland.com
Lucas County commissioners award Ned Skeldon demolition project
After more than a century of service to the region, the Ned Skeldon stadium in Maumee is being demolished. At the September 27 meeting, the Lucas County commissioners awarded demolition of the stadium at the county recreation center, 2901 Key Street, to Mark Haynes Construction Inc., of Norwalk for $885,484.
Beacon
Real Estate Transfers 10-20-22
10/12/2022 Shari L Dougherty to Haley N Goetz and Jacob R Fejes, 21255 State Route 579, $155,000. 10/10/2022 Jeffrey A Adams (Trustee) to North Coast Zoological LLC, 0 Little Portage East, $250,000. Carroll Township. 10/11/2022 Pamela J Franks to Daniel W and Cynthia M Lander, 6375 North Fourth Street, $79,900.
presspublications.com
Genoa Retirement Village resident “Lives a Dream”
Genoa Retirement Village long-term resident Deb Bowersox was living the dream Sept. 30 as she got a special surprise – a chance to hit the road, enjoy the sunshine and cruise familiar streets of her hometown. The 62-year-old, who was an avid motorcyclist with her husband, hasn’t been able...
wlen.com
Downtown Adrian Street Light Replacement Project Moves to East Maumee
Adrian, MI – Adrian Mainstreet/DDA Director Jay Marks issued an update to downtown business about the progress of the street light replacement project. He said that the installation is moving along nicely. The work crews have completed both sides of South Main Street…and have begun work on the south side of East Maumee Street.
thesalinepost.com
News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department
Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
Jackson County township seeking a $25.6M bond to fix all its local roads
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Leoni Township is asking its voters to approve a $25,6-million bond proposal in the Nov. 8 general election to help it fix all local roads. Jackson County Department of Transportation and Leoni Township officials presented the proposal in a community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. A majority of the township’s roads are in poor condition and in need of extensive repairs, JCDOT Managing Director Angela Kline said.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-20-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 4120 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Joseph Czajka, to Gloria Miller, $125,000. 114 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Jessi Spencer, to Stuart and Kimberly Cole, $129,000. 12418 and 0 Williams Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.64 acres,...
jtv.tv
JCDOT Announces Several Road Closures for Construction
(October 21, 2022 11:57 AM) The Jackson County Department of Transportation has announced several road closures for construction projects next week:. Callahan and Gibbs Road Closure – Parma Township. The Jackson County Department of Transportation will close Callahan Road between Michigan Ave. and Miner Road to replace a cross...
wlen.com
Henry Ford Health Announces Appointment of Dr. Tim Peterson as New Chief Medical Officer
Jackson, MI – Henry Ford Health has announced the appointment of Dr. Tim Peterson as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer. As CMO, Dr. Peterson will act as the principal operational leader for the Group, assisting medical director leaders with oversight, mentoring, and monitoring of performance and quality of care.
wlen.com
Fall Yard Waste Collection to Begin in Adrian on Nov. 2nd
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian has announced its curbside Fall Yard Waste Collection schedule. The process will begin on November 2nd, and yard waste will be collected every Wednesday throughout November… except for November 23. The City will collect yard waste and bundled branches/brush each week throughout the city limits during this time period. Yard waste and bundled branches/brush must be placed at the curb no later than 7am on November 30th.
See inside the $1.9M custom-built mansion for sale near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A sprawling custom home just outside Jackson provides the peak of luxury - including heated floors and a heated pool. The home at 6191 Browns Lake Road is a 7,900-square-foot home custom-built for its current owner in 2011. The mansion features five bedrooms and five baths across three floors with a multitude of shared spaces. Vaulted ceilings and towering windows offer views across the secluded six-acre property.
Jackson’s “Mansion Row” of the Early 1900s
An MLive article referred to this area as “a tree-lined street that the affluent and influential finance and industry leaders called home.” That street was West Main, now known as West Michigan Avenue. Driving down that street section you’ll still see some of the old original mansions, some in all their glory, some modified, some not there anymore.
13abc.com
City of Toledo’s Public Service Director resigns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Public Service Director, Paul Rasmusson, is resigning. Rasmusson, who has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years, submitted his resignation letter to Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on Oct. 13. “After significant reflection, I have decided to resign from my...
Jackson-area mansion on six private acres features heated floors, pool for $1.9M
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A sprawling custom home on a six-acre wooded lot near Jackson offers luxuries like heated floors, vaulted ceilings and a 20-foot-by-40-foot heated pool. The home at 6191 Browns Lake Road in Summit Township is located off a gated drive just minutes north of Jackson College. Custom-built for its current owner in 2011, the home features 7,900 square feet of finished living space, with six bedrooms and five baths laid out across three levels that offer ample opportunity for hosting or multi-generational living.
hillsdalecollegian.com
County emergency radios unreliable, official says
Hillsdale County’s emergency radio system is years behind that of other counties, according to a local official. “We have a lot of dead spots in the county, where officers can’t communicate back to us,” said Hillsdale County 911 Dispatch Director Thomas Whitaker. “We have areas and even buildings that they go into that we can’t communicate to them. That creates a big safety concern, not only for the officers but for the general public.”
WILX-TV
New Chief of Medical Officer announced for Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health announced the appointment of Tim Peterson, M.D., MBA, FACEP, as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). “Dr. Peterson is a highly qualified healthcare leader with a background in integrated health system administration and practice. He has extensive experience...
I-94, U.S. 127 lanes closing for construction in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Parts of U.S. 127 and I-94 are reducing to one lane in Jackson County. A single-lane closure is planned for each direction of U.S. 127 from Springport Road to Parnall Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 20, for maintenance, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Missing Bedford Township woman found after search
Deputies in Monroe County say a missing woman from Bedford Township who has mental health issues has been found.
WKHM
Local radio group kicks off downtown presence with ribbon cutting
Jackson, Mich. — McKibbin Media Group (MMG) recently celebrated the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for its newest addition: a broadcast studio located within the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce offices in downtown Jackson. The Grand Opening took place Tuesday, October 18, and despite frigid temperatures and the threat of snow, several business professionals, sponsors, and community members attended to celebrate the occasion.
