Hillsdale County’s emergency radio system is years behind that of other counties, according to a local official. “We have a lot of dead spots in the county, where officers can’t communicate back to us,” said Hillsdale County 911 Dispatch Director Thomas Whitaker. “We have areas and even buildings that they go into that we can’t communicate to them. That creates a big safety concern, not only for the officers but for the general public.”

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO