Read full article on original website
Related
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends
Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
Benzinga
Murphy USA Hikes Dividend By 9%
Murphy USA Inc MUSA Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, reflecting a 9% increase from the prior quarter. On an annualized basis, the cash dividend will amount to $1.40 per share. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Thor Industries Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thor Industries THO. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Tuesday, Thor Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Atlassian Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian TEAM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Why Tesla Stock Can Bounce Back In 3 Months, Exxon Mobil, Twitter, Oracle And More
A KeyBanc analyst raised his rating on Oracle, calling the stock a "defensive play." Starboard Value's stake in Salesforce isn't likely a large one, but the stock is still being boosted. Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's and other leading media outlets, here are the articles investors...
S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
Bond With Consumers: Blockchain-Based App Allows Hemp Companies Streamline Their Business
Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) CSE a Vancouver-based blockchain application company is partnering with two others to offer affordable ways for hemp growers to connect with customers. “GCAC is partnering with ThingBlu Inc., a Washington state-based software-as-a-service agricultural solution, and B&M Products and Services LLP, an Indiana company that contracts...
What's Going On With Ford Shares
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.14% to $12.14 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Where ONE Gas Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, ONE Gas OGS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $84.67 versus the current price of ONE Gas at $73.13, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan FCX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Freeport-McMoRan. The company has an average price target of $33.0 with a high of $39.00 and a low of $29.00.
Benzinga
Fed's John Williams Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today
U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.6% amid a decline in Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:10 a.m....
This Is What Whales Are Betting On AbbVie
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AbbVie. Looking at options history for AbbVie ABBV we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In General Dynamics 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
General Dynamics GD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.55%. Currently, General Dynamics has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion. Buying $1000 In GD: If an investor had bought $1000 of GD stock 20 years...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.87% to $213.23 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Super Micro Computer SMCI shares increased by 17.8% to $65.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock moved upwards by 14.17% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $241.9 million. Rubicon Technologies RBT stock rose 10.6% to $2.19. The market...
Analyst Ratings for Shopify
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Shopify SHOP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Shopify. The company has an average price target of $41.75 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $30.00.
Can Corporate Greed Explain Historic Inflation? Lawmaker Says She Found The Answer
A unique characteristic of America's pandemic economy emerged for nearly every business in the country: Customers were willing to pay extra for the goods and services they wanted to purchase. Companies used a spike in demand that seemed unstoppable to cover rising prices and increase their profit margins to prepandemic...
Why Big Tech Earnings, October CPI Print Could Be Near-Term Market Drivers: Gene Munster On These 2 Catalysts
The upcoming week will see some of the high-profile tech names releasing quarterly results and setting the tone for the market. The U.S. market staged a strong rebound this week thanks to some strong earnings news flow. The sustenance of the rally in the coming weeks will largely depend on two key things — earnings from blue-chip tech stocks and the September consumer price inflation data.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
101K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0