5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends

Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
Murphy USA Hikes Dividend By 9%

Murphy USA Inc MUSA Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, reflecting a 9% increase from the prior quarter. On an annualized basis, the cash dividend will amount to $1.40 per share. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Thor Industries Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thor Industries THO. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Tuesday, Thor Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Atlassian Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian TEAM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
Bond With Consumers: Blockchain-Based App Allows Hemp Companies Streamline Their Business

Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) CSE a Vancouver-based blockchain application company is partnering with two others to offer affordable ways for hemp growers to connect with customers. “GCAC is partnering with ThingBlu Inc., a Washington state-based software-as-a-service agricultural solution, and B&M Products and Services LLP, an Indiana company that contracts...
What's Going On With Ford Shares

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.14% to $12.14 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Where ONE Gas Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, ONE Gas OGS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $84.67 versus the current price of ONE Gas at $73.13, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan FCX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Freeport-McMoRan. The company has an average price target of $33.0 with a high of $39.00 and a low of $29.00.
Fed's John Williams Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.6% amid a decline in Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:10 a.m....
This Is What Whales Are Betting On AbbVie

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AbbVie. Looking at options history for AbbVie ABBV we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.87% to $213.23 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Super Micro Computer SMCI shares increased by 17.8% to $65.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock moved upwards by 14.17% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $241.9 million. Rubicon Technologies RBT stock rose 10.6% to $2.19. The market...
Analyst Ratings for Shopify

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Shopify SHOP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Shopify. The company has an average price target of $41.75 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $30.00.
Why Big Tech Earnings, October CPI Print Could Be Near-Term Market Drivers: Gene Munster On These 2 Catalysts

The upcoming week will see some of the high-profile tech names releasing quarterly results and setting the tone for the market. The U.S. market staged a strong rebound this week thanks to some strong earnings news flow. The sustenance of the rally in the coming weeks will largely depend on two key things — earnings from blue-chip tech stocks and the September consumer price inflation data.
