Nevada State

a-z-animals.com

Longest Biking Trail in Nevada

The state of Nevada is home to the fast-paced, neon-studded city of Las Vegas, known for being a gamblers’ mecca. However, some prefer to take in the scenery of this desert state at a slowly-pedaled pace. For those thirsty for a desert cycling adventure, Nevada offers many cycling trails to choose from. We’ll explore the longest biking trail in Nevada so that you’ll know what exactly to expect along the way!
KOLO TV Reno

$2.1 million announced for pollution sites in east and northern Nevada

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto announced $2.1 million in funding to clean up pollution sites in northern and eastern Nevada. The money comes from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 and will go to sites in Lincoln and Humboldt counties.
bouldercityreview.com

Pipeline’s demise brings relief — for now

For more than 30 years, Southern Nevada water officials had a simple plan to fuel the valley’s explosive growth: pump groundwater from rural valleys in eastern Nevada to Las Vegas. The water would make a 300-mile trip from arid basins in rural Nevada through a pipeline to Las Vegas....
KOLO TV Reno

Sisolak announces $100 million for water infrastructure investments

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced $100 million in funding for a slew of programs for the state’s water infrastructure, as well as other things. The goal, according to the Governor’s office, is to partially modernize the state’s systems to improve service for residents....
Elko Daily Free Press

Jim Hartman: Homestretch - Lombardo, Laxalt with slim polling leads

With Early Voting beginning Saturday (Oct. 22), Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee for governor, has opened a slim polling lead over Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls. The RCP polling average has Lombardo leading Sisolak by 1.8% (46.0-44.2%). Similarly, the...
The Nevada Independent

What to know as Nevada’s early voting begins

So while you mull when to vote, below are some resources pulled from our handy elections page that could help as you ponder all the choices on this year’s ballot. We have ballot question explainers, race previews and stories detailing candidates’ policy positions.  The post What to know as Nevada’s early voting begins appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada

Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
pvtimes.com

Death Valley reopening campgrounds after summer floods

There’s good news for outdoor enthusiasts looking to hike and camp in Death Valley National Park. As work continues on roadways and cooler fall temperatures descend upon the region, Death Valley National Park is now in the process of opening campgrounds. According to a National Park Service (NPS) news...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Latest brain-eating amoeba death linked to Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada boy has died from an infection of Naegleria fowleri and was likely exposed while swimming in the largest reservoir in the U.S. Officials from the Southern Nevada Health District believe the boy became infected with the brain-eating amoeba while swimming on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in late September. Officials did not release the boy’s name but said he was a Clark County resident under 18.
Nevada Current

Everything you need to know about voting in Nevada’s 2022 general election

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The midterm elections are officially upon us. Early voting starts this weekend. Nevadans this year get to decide who they want to lead the state and represent their interests in Washington D.C. for years to come. While the ballot may not have a presidential race at the top of it, it will have a race […] The post Everything you need to know about voting in Nevada’s 2022 general election appeared first on Nevada Current.
Washington Examiner

Nevada’s new abortion information page includes complaint form for reporting crisis pregnancy centers

(The Center Square) – Nevada has launched a new abortion information page, Governor Steve Sisolak announced last week. The page includes information on current Nevada law, details on different types of abortion procedures, and a link to an abortion provider directory. It also features a section warning of Crisis Pregnancy Centers that “seek to intercept women considering abortion.”
KOLO TV Reno

Some Lake Tahoe electricity could be turned off for safety

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy said Thursday it may turn off electricity for about 3,300 Lake Tahoe-area customers as early as Friday night and lasting until Saturday afternoon. The Public Safety Outage Management is to reduce the chances of wind-caused wildfires. The outage will be for eight customers in the...

