Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Longest Biking Trail in Nevada
The state of Nevada is home to the fast-paced, neon-studded city of Las Vegas, known for being a gamblers’ mecca. However, some prefer to take in the scenery of this desert state at a slowly-pedaled pace. For those thirsty for a desert cycling adventure, Nevada offers many cycling trails to choose from. We’ll explore the longest biking trail in Nevada so that you’ll know what exactly to expect along the way!
KOLO TV Reno
$2.1 million announced for pollution sites in east and northern Nevada
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto announced $2.1 million in funding to clean up pollution sites in northern and eastern Nevada. The money comes from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 and will go to sites in Lincoln and Humboldt counties.
bouldercityreview.com
Pipeline’s demise brings relief — for now
For more than 30 years, Southern Nevada water officials had a simple plan to fuel the valley’s explosive growth: pump groundwater from rural valleys in eastern Nevada to Las Vegas. The water would make a 300-mile trip from arid basins in rural Nevada through a pipeline to Las Vegas....
KOLO TV Reno
Sisolak announces $100 million for water infrastructure investments
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced $100 million in funding for a slew of programs for the state’s water infrastructure, as well as other things. The goal, according to the Governor’s office, is to partially modernize the state’s systems to improve service for residents....
Elko Daily Free Press
Jim Hartman: Homestretch - Lombardo, Laxalt with slim polling leads
With Early Voting beginning Saturday (Oct. 22), Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee for governor, has opened a slim polling lead over Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls. The RCP polling average has Lombardo leading Sisolak by 1.8% (46.0-44.2%). Similarly, the...
What to know as Nevada’s early voting begins
So while you mull when to vote, below are some resources pulled from our handy elections page that could help as you ponder all the choices on this year’s ballot. We have ballot question explainers, race previews and stories detailing candidates’ policy positions. The post What to know as Nevada’s early voting begins appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada
Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
2news.com
Cortez Masto Announces Over $107 Million in Funding to Support Nevada's Growing Energy Economy
(October 18, 2022) U.S. Senator Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that over $107 million is headed to Nevada to support companies manufacturing and recycling components of lithium-ion batteries, which play a crucial role in the country’s growing clean-energy economy. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will award $57,744,831 to the...
mynews4.com
Nevada attorney general Aaron Ford tries to keep seat in race against Sigal Chattah
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Democratic incumbent Aaron Ford is up against Republican challenger Sigal Chattah in the tight race to be Nevada attorney general. The most recent poll, from the Nevada Independent and OH Predictive Insights, showed Chattah with a 39-37 lead among likely voters.
pvtimes.com
Death Valley reopening campgrounds after summer floods
There’s good news for outdoor enthusiasts looking to hike and camp in Death Valley National Park. As work continues on roadways and cooler fall temperatures descend upon the region, Death Valley National Park is now in the process of opening campgrounds. According to a National Park Service (NPS) news...
Voters will take a closer look at Ballot Question 2: $12 Minimum Wage in upcoming Nevada election
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Simplifying Nevada’s minimum wage is the goal of question two on the ballot in the midterm election. 8 News Now is taking a closer look at all three questions on the ballot this election season. The minimum wage is already going up a bit each year and supporters of the measure […]
Latest brain-eating amoeba death linked to Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS — A Nevada boy has died from an infection of Naegleria fowleri and was likely exposed while swimming in the largest reservoir in the U.S. Officials from the Southern Nevada Health District believe the boy became infected with the brain-eating amoeba while swimming on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in late September. Officials did not release the boy’s name but said he was a Clark County resident under 18.
Fox5 KVVU
SNWA discusses drinking water after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Health officials say a Clark County boy died from a brain-eating amoeba after they believe he was exposed on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in early October. The CDC notified the Southern Nevada Health District that Naegleria fowleri was confirmed as the cause of...
Everything you need to know about voting in Nevada’s 2022 general election
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The midterm elections are officially upon us. Early voting starts this weekend. Nevadans this year get to decide who they want to lead the state and represent their interests in Washington D.C. for years to come. While the ballot may not have a presidential race at the top of it, it will have a race […] The post Everything you need to know about voting in Nevada’s 2022 general election appeared first on Nevada Current.
3 ballot questions for Nevadans in 2022, more for Henderson and Boulder City
Equal rights, a higher minimum wage and ranked votes are on this year's ballot for Nevada voters to decide.
3 Republicans sue Nevada GOP’s executive director for defamation after endorsing Democrat
Three Republicans who crossed party lines and endorsed Democratic Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in his reelection bid are suing the Nevada GOP’s executive director for defamation.
Las Vegas Weekly
2022 Midterm Election Guide: Our endorsements for Southern Nevada’s local races and ballot questions
✓ “Tick” Segerblom, Incumbent (D) ✓ Justin Jones, Incumbent (D) ✓ Jim Gibson, Incumbent (D) ✓ Briana Johnson, Incumbent (D) Helen “Ms. OS” Oseguera (R) ✓ Lynn Marie Goya, Incumbent (D) Bill Young (R) COUNTY RECORDER. ✓ Debbie Conway, Incumbent (D) John Evans (R) DISTRICT ATTORNEY.
Washington Examiner
Nevada’s new abortion information page includes complaint form for reporting crisis pregnancy centers
(The Center Square) – Nevada has launched a new abortion information page, Governor Steve Sisolak announced last week. The page includes information on current Nevada law, details on different types of abortion procedures, and a link to an abortion provider directory. It also features a section warning of Crisis Pregnancy Centers that “seek to intercept women considering abortion.”
Fox5 KVVU
Son of Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman accused in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The son of Nevada Senator Pat Spearman is accused in a shooting Thursday night in North Las Vegas. According to police, Naonche Tamar Osborne, 21, was accused in a shooting that occurred at about 6:43 p.m. Thursday at a residence near the 4100 block of Erinbird.
KOLO TV Reno
Some Lake Tahoe electricity could be turned off for safety
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy said Thursday it may turn off electricity for about 3,300 Lake Tahoe-area customers as early as Friday night and lasting until Saturday afternoon. The Public Safety Outage Management is to reduce the chances of wind-caused wildfires. The outage will be for eight customers in the...
Comments / 1