NRL stars' desperate plea to help find their footy mate who has been missing in Barcelona for 30 hours - after the group set off on the trip of a lifetime

By Peter Vincent
 3 days ago

Three young NRL stars are desperately trying to find their mate who has vanished while on a trip of a lifetime in Spain.

Gold Coast Titans' fullback Alexander 'AJ' Brimson has been travelling around Europe with his mates including Broncos stars Jordan Riki and Jesse Arthars, and Dolphins player Liam Hampson.

But their holiday has since taken a turn with Hampson now missing for 30 hours.

Brimson shared a frantic post on Wednesday night explaining Hampson hadn't been seen since visiting Barcelona nightclub Sala Apolo at 4.30am on Tuesday.

The photo showed the clothes that Hampson, 24, was last seen wearing - a black t-shirt and light coloured shorts and baseball cap.

'Hasn't been able to be contacted and no one has seen him for 24 hours ... was travelling with a group and very out of character, any info would be greatly appreciate,' Brimson wrote to Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjDZX_0if03UNZ00
Queensland footy player Liam Hampson has gone missing in Spain sending his friends and family into overdrive as they desperately try to find him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZil0_0if03UNZ00
Gold Coast Titans' fullback Alexander 'AJ' Brimson posted a photo of his friend, Liam Hampson, on Wednesday evening Australian time, showing Hampson in the clothes he was last seen wearing

Later on Wednesday Riki reposted the photo with a message begging for help to find him.

'Please help or share this [message] it's very scary for all of us he's our best mate we want to find him,' Riki wrote on his instagram.

Hampson's sister Tiarna also shared a desperate appeal on Instagram: 'Please please please if you're travelling in Barcelona, look out for Liam. Praying you're okay.'

On Facebook she wrote 'My brother Liam Hampson is currently missing in Barcelona, Spain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrR22_0if03UNZ00
Brimson (left) and Hampson (right) on their European trip with Australian mates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIakn_0if03UNZ00
Hampson (top left) during his European holiday with fellow young rugby league stars including Jordan Riki (front left) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YuuJY_0if03UNZ00
Liam Hampson (far right) with his Aussie mates during the European trip days before he suddenly went missing in Barcelona
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lml28_0if03UNZ00
Liam Hampson (right) in Paris watching Lionel Messi play football

'Please if you know anyone in Barcelona, about to travel to Barcelona please let them know to keep an eye out.'

The young footballer's mother Lorna wrote: 'he is loved by so many and we are trying to think positively'.

Hampson had been holidaying around Europe with Brimson, Riki and Arthars.

The young friends have posted dozens of photos from their adventure-packed travels in the past month, including snaps from Paris, Ibiza, Amsterdam, Munich and Positano in Italy.

Hampson plays at hooker for the Redcliffe Dolphins and his team-mate Bryce Donovan posted a message looking for information about his whereabouts.

The Dolphins have secured a place in the 2023 NRL season but Hampson is not among the club's top tier squad.

The team's NRL recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan told The Daily Telegraph Hampson was a 'really nice young kid', and said he was shocked about the news.

The Dolphins have commenced inquiries to help track down the footballer.

'We don't have further details, we've made some inquiries internally and hopefully we can find out more,' a spokesperson said.

'We hope Liam is alright, 30 hours is a long time so it is a worry.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQDpp_0if03UNZ00
Liam Hampson is pictured with his mother Lorna on Mother's Day 

Daily Mail

