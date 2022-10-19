ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tamaractalk.com

Dog of the Week: Mitch is a Blue-Eyed Cutie

Meet Mitch, a white American Bulldog mix with blue eyes and a sweet face no one can resist. Found as a stray in Deerfield Beach in September, this pup is gentle and well-behaved. According to Broward County Animal Care, Mitch is about three years old and weighs 51 pounds. This...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Presents ‘Food Truck Friday’

The city of Tamarac hosts its Food Truck Friday this week, with food, fun, music, and games for the whole family. Held on Friday, October 21, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tamarac Community Center, the event is free to attend and features a variety of local food trucks.
TAMARAC, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health inspections: 8 Palm Beach County restaurants had pest violations, two close temporarily

Six restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in four follow-up inspections and two temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 104 violations during 45 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 33 violations as high priority, 17 violations as intermediate priority and 54 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Is Christmas Canceled? Santa's Enchanted Forest Threatened by Permit Snafus

No matter how hard they may try, many Miami residents can't imagine a holiday season without Santa's Enchanted Forest. With its familiar twinkling lights, old-school attractions, and cheesy Santa Claus photo ops, the seasonal event draws massive crowds on a yearly basis. As its opening date fast approaches, the event...
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Boca Chick-fil-A Talks Fall Apart and Delray Discusses Future of OSS

Going into last week’s city council meeting, it appeared that all disagreements over a project featuring one of the chain’s popular restaurants had been resolved. The developer had struck a deal with the neighborhood association that represents Harbour East, the community just east of the 2600 North Federal Highway site. The HOA thus had withdrawn its appeal of the site plan approval by the planning and zoning board.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach

Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Coral Springs Teenager Accused of Bank Fraud

An 18-year-old Coral Springs woman is facing fraud charges, accused of depositing a counterfeit check into a bank account using a company’s name and then trying to make a withdrawal. Paris La’Bertha Taylor went to a TD Bank in Pompano Beach about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and deposited a Core...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.

Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space

The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NewPelican

NewPelican

Pompano Beach, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Y

 https://www.newpelican.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy