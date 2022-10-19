Read full article on original website
Oktoberfest Draws Locals to Celebrate Bavarian Culture in Coral Springs
The City of Coral Springs estimates thousands of South Florida residents attended its Oktoberfest Celebration at the Great Lawn of City Hall on October 15. The event featured Bavarian food and drink, food trucks on-site, and contests for all ages. Contests included a stein race, stein-holding, yodeling, and the first-ever...
New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton
A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday. Wildflower Park features art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking among other amenities.
Dog of the Week: Mitch is a Blue-Eyed Cutie
Meet Mitch, a white American Bulldog mix with blue eyes and a sweet face no one can resist. Found as a stray in Deerfield Beach in September, this pup is gentle and well-behaved. According to Broward County Animal Care, Mitch is about three years old and weighs 51 pounds. This...
Tamarac Presents ‘Food Truck Friday’
The city of Tamarac hosts its Food Truck Friday this week, with food, fun, music, and games for the whole family. Held on Friday, October 21, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tamarac Community Center, the event is free to attend and features a variety of local food trucks.
Health inspections: 8 Palm Beach County restaurants had pest violations, two close temporarily
Six restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in four follow-up inspections and two temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 104 violations during 45 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 33 violations as high priority, 17 violations as intermediate priority and 54 violations as basic priority.
Food Editor: Best reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, right here in PB County
We’ve got a particularly meaty dining column today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward Diwali brunch to know about. And there’s one of my favorite new sweet bites, one that’s not in the least meat-related! ...
Broward County’s First Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open in Lighthouse Point
Whit’s Frozen Custard will open in Fort Lauderdale next year The post Broward County’s First Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open in Lighthouse Point appeared first on What Now Miami: The Best Source For Miami News.
Is Christmas Canceled? Santa's Enchanted Forest Threatened by Permit Snafus
No matter how hard they may try, many Miami residents can't imagine a holiday season without Santa's Enchanted Forest. With its familiar twinkling lights, old-school attractions, and cheesy Santa Claus photo ops, the seasonal event draws massive crowds on a yearly basis. As its opening date fast approaches, the event...
Yard House, J. Alexander’s and PF Chang’s Coming to Downtown Coral Springs? Developers in Talks With 25 Businesses
As Cornerstone construction continues, the city gives a glimpse into what businesses might open up in Downtown Coral Springs. The city commission and the community redevelopment agency discussed the updated Cornerstone plans at their joint Thursday meeting, touching on retail and residential space changes. Both bodies previously met in March...
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
Boca Chick-fil-A Talks Fall Apart and Delray Discusses Future of OSS
Going into last week’s city council meeting, it appeared that all disagreements over a project featuring one of the chain’s popular restaurants had been resolved. The developer had struck a deal with the neighborhood association that represents Harbour East, the community just east of the 2600 North Federal Highway site. The HOA thus had withdrawn its appeal of the site plan approval by the planning and zoning board.
Sistrunk Marketplace expands with SistrunkStation a place to come work, eat and entertain
There’s lots of changes going on at Sistrunk Marketplace. The Flagler Village food hall just got bigger and better, and Deco got a chance to check out its new neighbor — where you can learn all about booze and drink some of it, too. Looking for a place...
Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
New Chicken Restaurant Planned for Lake Worth
Jackson’s Chicken Shack looks to be opening in a retail center near Jog Road and Lantana Road The post New Chicken Restaurant Planned for Lake Worth appeared first on What Now Miami: The Best Source For Miami News.
CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach
Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
Coral Springs Teenager Accused of Bank Fraud
An 18-year-old Coral Springs woman is facing fraud charges, accused of depositing a counterfeit check into a bank account using a company’s name and then trying to make a withdrawal. Paris La’Bertha Taylor went to a TD Bank in Pompano Beach about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and deposited a Core...
A family-owned bar, restaurant that loves great burgers and beer just opened in Lake Worth Beach
Maybe you've already dropped in or maybe this is the first you've heard of them if you live in Lake Worth Beach, but there's a new burger bar in town. Monka's Beer and Burger Bar has arrived. Opened in August on Lake Avenue, just west of Dixie Highway, the burger-centric eatery is owned and operated by the husband and...
Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.
Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space
The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
