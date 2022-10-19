ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
CBS San Francisco

Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen

ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release.  Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in...
ATHERTON, CA
AOL Corp

People

College Wrestlers Say 'It's a Miracle' They Survived Grizzly Bear Attack: 'I Had to ... Fight for Life'

"I didn't even see it until it was right in front of me," Brayden Lowry, whose arm was fractured in the attack, said of the bear he and a friend encountered in Shoshone National Forest Two college wrestlers were hospitalized after surviving a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming, which they say came out of nowhere.  Brayden Lowry and Kendell Cummings were in Shoshone National Forest on Saturday with two other teammates, Orrin Jackson and August Harrison, when they happened across the bear, according to ABC News. "For us to walk out of there...
WYOMING STATE

