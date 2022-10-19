BOSTON - The MBTA finds itself apologizing to riders again after commuters were left in the dark late Thursday night. The MBTA said the Blue Line experienced a "power issue" around 11pm that brought trains to a crawl and in some cases, completely stopped. William Woodring is a 21-year-old student at Suffolk University and said he uses the Blue Line almost every day to get to and from his apartment in Orient Heights. Woodring said he was on one of the last trains to leave the State Street station Thursday night. He said it took him more than 35 minutes to go the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO