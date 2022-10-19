Read full article on original website
Watertown News
OP-ED: Residents First Watertown Biosafety Committee Leaves Her With Questions
I noticed that the Biosafety Committee was meeting on October 6th and decided to “zoom in,” curious to know what it was all about. Besides the many buildings being erected all over the City, this seemed like it would be the next step: how does the City vet our new corporate neighbors? This seemed like the place to find this out.
Watertown News
Early In-Person Voting Begins This Weekend in Watertown
The City of Watertown announced the start of early voting on Saturday, Oct. 22 at City Hall. It continues until Friday, Nov. 4. The City of Watertown sent out the following information:. Watertown registered voters, In Person Early Voting for the MA State Election is October 22 – November 4,...
Watertown News
Local Businesses Discuss How City Can Help Make Their Future Bright
As Watertown looks at how to plan for the future with the Comprehensive Plan update, businesspeople shared a number of concerns and wishes for how the City could help them thrive. More than 50 people gathered at Mount Auburn Cemetery’s Bigelow Chapel Wednesday night to discuss the future of business...
homenewshere.com
Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties
It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
pentucketnews.com
Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again
The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
Watertown News
West Suburban YMCA Opens New Lodge Named After Watertown Educator
The West Suburban YMCA celebrated the completion of Loch Lodge at Camp Chickami in Wayland on Oct. 17 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new multipurpose building is named in honor of Chickami legend Jim “Loch” Lochiatto, a longtime Watertown educator who was involved with the camp for more than 40 summers. Y leaders will thank donors to its capital campaign during a ribbon-cutting ceremony with special guests including state Rep. Carmine Gentile.
homenewshere.com
RMLD officials respond to suspected downtown power surge
READING - The source of a downtown power outage eluded baffled first responders and Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) engineers for hours on Wednesday morning, when a number of Reading Center merchants reported a broad range of electrical malfunctions inside their businesses. According to RMLD managers and town officials, who...
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
5 Allston-Brighton apartments for under $2,500
With home prices still rising in Massachusetts, and fewer homes on the market, renting remains the most practical option for many Bostonians. If you live in Boston, chances are you know someone who has lived in Allston or Brighton. The neighborhoods are a short trip to downtown (MBTA issues aside), and have their own charm. The average price of a rental unit in Allston ranges from $2,100 for a studio to $3,000 for a two-bedroom, according to ApartmentAdvisor.com, and in Brighton those costs are higher for a studio ($2,277) but lower for a two-bedroom ($2,798).
wgbh.org
Development plan at Shattuck hospital leaves residents concerned
Louis Elisa comes to Franklin Park for the fresh air and scenery. “The golds, the reds, the purples and everything,” Elisa said, overlooking the foliage in a picnic area. “If you don't have a car, you know, the free bus along Blue Hill Avenue doesn't get you to New Hampshire, but it gets you to the Franklin Park, where you can have this pristine view of nature in its fullness, and it's gorgeous.”
Watertown News
Watertown Ceramics Studio Hosting Anniversary Celebration
Ceramics studio Indigo Fire will be hosting a celebration at its Watertown location. The Double Anniversary Extravaganza Bananza will be held at the Indigo Fire location at 79R Grove St. in Watertown on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4-7 p.m. The event celebrates Indigo Fire’s 10 years in Belmont and one...
Some in Charlestown upset over homeless housing plan at old hotel
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - What was once a hotel is now become a source of frustration for Charlestown neighbors. They are upset with the redevelopment plan of the site. "This is the wrong location for a project that would otherwise seem to have many, many benefits," says Gerry Angoff, President of Managers Board at Constellation Wharf. The Constitution Inn in the Navy Yard was owned by the YMCA. Now the Y is partnering with St. Francis House and the Planning Office for Urban Affairs to turn it into what they are calling affordable housing. Neighbors say this...
natickreport.com
Natick resident group wants town to be sanctuary community
A group of Natick residents is urging the town to develop a sanctuary policy to help “protect our non-citizen friends and neighbors.” It sounds as though this could become an agenda item for a future Natick Select Board meeting after resident Cody Jacobs read a letter from the Natick Sanctuary Policy Coalition at the start of this week’s Board meeting during citizen speak.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
Power outage leaves MBTA Blue Line riders in the dark
BOSTON - The MBTA finds itself apologizing to riders again after commuters were left in the dark late Thursday night. The MBTA said the Blue Line experienced a "power issue" around 11pm that brought trains to a crawl and in some cases, completely stopped. William Woodring is a 21-year-old student at Suffolk University and said he uses the Blue Line almost every day to get to and from his apartment in Orient Heights. Woodring said he was on one of the last trains to leave the State Street station Thursday night. He said it took him more than 35 minutes to go the...
nerej.com
Mass General Brigham celebrates new 62,000 s/f Integrated Care Center at at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH
Salem, NH In support of Mass General Brigham’s commitment to improve access to care for patients, Mass General Brigham opened a new Integrated Care center at Tuscan Village. Approximately 200 attendees joined Mass General Brigham for the opening of the new location, which will provide both primary care and specialty treatment for patients in Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Watertown News
Driver Hits Building on Mt. Auburn St., Faces OUI Charge
A Watertown man faces a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after he drove his vehicle into the side of a Mt. Auburn Street restaurant. On Oct. 10 at about 9:30 p.m., a vehicle struck the building at 18 Mt. Auburn St., near the Watertown Square intersection. The vehicle driven by Travis Degoey, 26, of Watertown, cause minor damage to the side of Ixtapa Cantina, said Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor.
chainstoreage.com
Eleven new tenants to be welcomed at Assembly Row outside Boston
Athleta, Coach, and Aerie have signed on to a band of new brands ready to take up residence at Federal Realty’s growing mixed-use village north of Boston. Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.--a modern out-of-town downtown on the Mystic River with offices, luxury apartments, restaurants, entertainment, and 500,000 sq. ft of retail—plans to open those three brands and eight others in 2023. The full list:
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Assembly Row Signs 5 New Tenants
SOMERVILLE, MA– Five new retailers are confirmed to open in the next year at Assembly Row, Somerville’s dynamic mixed-use neighborhood, including Athleta and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels cutlery and kitchenware opening in November. Coach, Aerie and Paper Source have all signed new leases to open within the next year....
