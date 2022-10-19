Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday
The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
atozsports.com
Dennis Allen had the worst advice for Saints’ QB Andy Dalton at halftime
The New Orleans Saints started so well, but it ended up going downhill, as most of us expected. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, then watch the week 7 highlights of Thursday Night Football between the Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. The game actually did start...
atozsports.com
Dennis Allen’s time as the New Orleans Saints head coach may be running out
The New Orleans Saints took another loss on Thursday Night Football against a struggling Arizona Cardinals team. It was the same story as it has been all season. At some point, it isn’t just bad luck or unfortunate. Turnovers and penalties are simply just a trend for the Saints. That relates back to coaching at its core.
Saints are sinking fast. Here's one coaching adjustment that should be considered.
When a team falls to 2-5 anything and everything should be on the table. But is the defensive play-calling one of those things? We make a call for exactly that on the latest episode of Inside Black & Gold.
NFL Fans Can’t Believe They’re Watching Thursday Night Football After Saints-Cardinals Strong Start
No, NFL fans, don’t adjust your TV sets. It’s true — you just saw a… The post NFL Fans Can’t Believe They’re Watching Thursday Night Football After Saints-Cardinals Strong Start appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals prediction, pick, odds: Both Cards, Saints aim to right the ship on TNF
The Arizona Cardinals have started the season 2-4 and they will now they'll take on the 2-4 New Orleans Saints, at home, on Thursday Night Football. Will Kyler Murray continue to struggle? Jason Radowitz answers. Looking for the latest odds on NFL? Click here for LIVE updates on OddsChecker!. The...
NFL Odds: Giants vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The New York Giants will travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at TIAA Bank Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Giants-Jaguars prediction and pick, laid out below. New York has...
3 Cardinals takeaways after Week 7 win vs. Saints
After two rough losses in a row, the Arizona Cardinals bounced back with a crucial 42-34 win versus the New Orleans Saints at home on Thursday Night Football. While things started far from ideal, the team found itself throughout the contest. The Cardinals are now 3-4 and still at the...
WDSU
New Orleans Saints travel to Arizona for 'Thursday Night Football' against Cardinals
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are traveling this week to Glendale, Arizona, to play against the Cardinals for "Thursday Night Football." WDSU Saints on Six analysts Jim Mora and Lance Moore will provide insight and have detailed breakdowns with WDSU's Fletcher Mackel and Sharief Ishaq Thursday night in a special Countdown to Kickoff special.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Speaks Following Victory Over Saints
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray spoke with reporters following the big Thursday Night Football win over New Orleans. Here's what he said:
AJ Green facing harsh reality with Cardinals after getting benched vs. Saints
While the Arizona Cardinals beat the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, it was a forgettable night for wide receiver AJ Green. For the first time in his 12-year career, he was active but didn’t play a single snap as DeAndre Hopkins returned from suspension. When asked about...
LOOK: Saints-Cardinals final Week 7 injury report
The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints will face one another Thursday night at State Farm Stadium to kick off the Week 7 schedule. Both teams sit at 2-4 and are dealing with a number of injuries. Both released their final injury reports of the week on Wednesday and gave...
LSU Commit Tayvion Galloway Bought Into Brian Kelly's Process
The 4-star tight end already bleeds purple and gold, invested in this LSU program and the impact he can make.
