Arizona State

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Dennis Allen had the worst advice for Saints’ QB Andy Dalton at halftime

The New Orleans Saints started so well, but it ended up going downhill, as most of us expected. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, then watch the week 7 highlights of Thursday Night Football between the Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. The game actually did start...
atozsports.com

Dennis Allen’s time as the New Orleans Saints head coach may be running out

The New Orleans Saints took another loss on Thursday Night Football against a struggling Arizona Cardinals team. It was the same story as it has been all season. At some point, it isn’t just bad luck or unfortunate. Turnovers and penalties are simply just a trend for the Saints. That relates back to coaching at its core.
ClutchPoints

3 Cardinals takeaways after Week 7 win vs. Saints

After two rough losses in a row, the Arizona Cardinals bounced back with a crucial 42-34 win versus the New Orleans Saints at home on Thursday Night Football. While things started far from ideal, the team found itself throughout the contest. The Cardinals are now 3-4 and still at the...
TUCSON, AZ

