T - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results as healthy wireless traction and customer additions was partially offset by lower contribution from divested businesses and lower demand for legacy voice and data services. The company recorded solid subscriber growth backed by a resilient business model and robust cash flow position driven by a diligent execution of operational plans. AT&T expects to continue investing in key areas of 5G and fiber and adjust its business according to the evolving market scenario to fuel long-term growth, while maintaining a healthy dividend payment and actively pruning debt.

2 DAYS AGO