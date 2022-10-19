Read full article on original website
American Express' (AXP) Q3 Earnings Beat on Travel Spending
AXP - Free Report) reported its third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42. The bottom line also increased 9% year over year. For the quarter under review, AXP’s total revenues net of interest expense increased 24% year over year to $13,556 million. The...
Verizon (VZ) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Higher Revenues
VZ - Free Report) reported relatively healthy third-quarter 2022 results with the bottom line and the top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The telecom giant is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. However, the company lost 189,000 monthly bill-paying phone subscribers in its consumer business owing to pricier plans and reiterated its earlier guidance for 2022. This dragged the shares down in pre-market trading as investors probably expected a solid subscriber momentum.
AT&T (T) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates on 5G & Fiber Momentum
T - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results as healthy wireless traction and customer additions was partially offset by lower contribution from divested businesses and lower demand for legacy voice and data services. The company recorded solid subscriber growth backed by a resilient business model and robust cash flow position driven by a diligent execution of operational plans. AT&T expects to continue investing in key areas of 5G and fiber and adjust its business according to the evolving market scenario to fuel long-term growth, while maintaining a healthy dividend payment and actively pruning debt.
Badger Meter (BMI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y
BMI - Free Report) reported earnings of 61 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 54 cents. Net earnings in the reported quarter were $17.9 million compared with $15.9 million...
CSX Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Year Over Year
CSX - Free Report) ) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents and improved 20.9% year over year. Total revenues of $3,895 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus...
Snap-on (SNA) Shares Rise as Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates
SNA - Free Report) has posted better-than-expected top and bottom lines in third-quarter 2022. Moreover, sales and earnings advanced year over year. Results have gained from a continued positive business momentum and contributions from its Value Creation plan despite the ongoing pandemic-related disruptions, inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges. Management remains...
Huntington (HBAN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revenue Growth
HBAN - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 39 cents. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. The company reported 22 cents in the comparable period last year. The third-quarter 2022 results have benefitted from notable increases in net interest income (NII)...
Genuine Parts (GPC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
GPC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share, up 18.6% year over year. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 per share. Higher-than-expected sales and operating profits across both its segments resulted in this outperformance. The company reported net sales of...
IBM Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates on Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
IBM - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a GAAP basis, the net loss from continuing operations was $3,214 million or a loss of $3.55 per share against restated net income of $1,037 million or $1.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The sharp decline was primarily attributable to a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax) during third-quarter 2022.
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
FCX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -23.53%. A...
Regions Financial (RF) Q3 Earnings Lag, Revenues Top Estimates
RF - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents. Also, the results compare unfavorably with the prior-year figure of 66 cents. Results have been driven by a rise in net interest income (NII) and average loan...
BankUnited (BKU) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down on Provisions
BKU - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.12 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. The bottom line also grew 19.1% from the prior-year quarter. We had projected earnings per share of $1.02. Results benefited from higher net interest income, a decent rise in loan balance and...
Equifax (EFX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Trims 2022 EPS Guidance
EFX - Free Report) reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. Adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. However, revenues of $1.24 billion...
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
ISBA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.53%. A...
Interpublic Group (IPG) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
IPG - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line has been constant on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.3%...
Danaher's (DHR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Up Y/Y on Higher Sales
DHR - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.56 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24. The bottom line increased 7.1% from the year-ago quarter primarily on sales growth. Danaher’s net sales of $7,663 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Watsco (WSO) Shares Dip 3.2% on Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Top
WSO - Free Report) shares slipped 3.2% on Oct 20, after it reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but sales beat the same. Nonetheless, the company achieved higher sales and profitability reflecting normalized residential HVAC equipment volumes, effective price realization, a continued shift toward higher-efficiency HVAC equipment and expansion in sales of other higher-margin HVAC products.
Schlumberger (SLB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SLB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.55%. A...
Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
MMC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The bottom line rose 9% year over year. Consolidated revenues of MMC amounted to $4.8 billion, which grew 4% year over year in the quarter under review but fell...
Growth in AUM Likely to Support Blackstone's (BX) Q3 Earnings
BX - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, before the opening bell. Its revenues and earnings are likely to have declined in the to-be-reported quarter on a year-over-year basis. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results primarily...
