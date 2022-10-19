NEW BERN, N.C. — A neighborhood near the coast of North Carolina has been taken over by ducks, WCTI reports. Skip Canady has owned his home in New Bern for eight years. He told WCTI he and his neighbors in Surry Downs are frustrated with ducks that are destroying their properties. He said the ducks have overpopulated, and as their number has grown, so have the messes they’ve left in their wake.

