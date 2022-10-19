Read full article on original website
Related
newbernnow.com
Public Safety, New Bern 101, Rezoning, Among Items for New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting – Oct. 25, 2022
The Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey...
WITN
Pitt County road reopens after crash
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A major road in the east is back open after being shut down due to a crash. Highway 264 near Highway 30 headed west in Pitt County near the Beaufort County line was closed Friday night. Highway Patrol is investigating and we are awaiting details on...
WITN
Carteret County launches Operation Green Light for veterans
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With Veterans Day approaching, Carteret County is giving the green light for veteran support. Operation Green Light is a national initiative of the National Association of Counties that encourages citizens to honor “all those who made sacrifices to preserve freedom” by showing a green light at their homes and places of business each year from November 7 through 13.
WITN
Grifton police officer hit during Highway 11 traffic stop
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer was hit by a car during a traffic stop on a busy Eastern Carolina highway this afternoon. The Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 11, just inside Lenoir County around 4:15 p.m. Trooper Jared January said a Grifton police officer had...
WITN
Three Washington Co. schools placed on lockdown after fight nearby
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three schools in Washington County were placed on lockdown Friday morning due to a fight in the area. Sheriff John Barnes says Washington County High School, Washington County Middle School, and Pines Elementary School were placed on lockdown just before 10 a.m. Barnes said it...
PCC student-build homes, sheds to be sold by auction this month
WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Three homes constructed by students from Pitt Community College’s Construction and Industrial Technology Division will be sold by public auction on Oct. 29 to fund future training. All three homes are single-story structures that offer 1,344 square feet of heated living space. They are the latest to be built on campus […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Talkin Trash captures Morehead City Open, NCTA King Mack Tourney for 229,925 payday
MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Open and N.C. Troopers Association King Mackerel Tournament both wrapped up over the weekend with big prizes given out for big fish. Team C-Sick on Talkin Trash, captained by Mike Edwards, netted the biggest payout of the weekend with a $150,000 prize for an aggregate weight of 101.26 pounds between two king mackerels.
Kinston making it easier for people to buy city-owned vacant property
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Kinston will begin the process to sell vacant city-owned properties. The plan was approved unanimously in Tuesday’s City Council meeting after council member Chris Suggs brought up the proposal. “The City of Kinston has around 1,000 vacant and unused properties,” Suggs said. “These properties are a real strain […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 19, 20 & 21
Wilson Earley, 75, of Otway passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Elbert Ray Fulcher, Bettie. Elbert Ray Fulcher,...
Coastal North Carolina neighborhood getting overrun by ducks
NEW BERN, N.C. — A neighborhood near the coast of North Carolina has been taken over by ducks, WCTI reports. Skip Canady has owned his home in New Bern for eight years. He told WCTI he and his neighbors in Surry Downs are frustrated with ducks that are destroying their properties. He said the ducks have overpopulated, and as their number has grown, so have the messes they’ve left in their wake.
wcti12.com
Increased number of dead fish on shore result of "distressed waters"
According to Jillian Howell, the Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper and Advocacy Program Manager at Sound Rivers Inc, there are an increased number of fish deaths in our area. Howell said "While we expect to see fish kills this time of year and they are a regular occurrence, they should not be happening and are an indicator of distressed waters."
WITN
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
wcti12.com
Teenager shot, taken to hospital, condition unknown
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — A 16-year-old teenager was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital after police said he was shot in the leg. Police said it happened Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in the 700 block of N. Market Street. There is no update on the victim's condition. The Washington...
country1037fm.com
Video: Bluefish Blitz Leads To Thousands Of Fish On North Carolina Beach
Last weekend at Ocracoke visitors got to witness are startling but completely normal phenomenon. The so-called bluefish blitz was responsible for hundreds of fish flopping around the North Carolina shores. The fish literally throw themselves onto the beach and in the water, it looks as though they are being churned around in a washing machine. Ultimately it led to hundreds perhaps thousands of dead fish on the beach.
North Carolina Community 'Battling' Ducks That 'Poop Everywhere'
One neighbor said the ducks have taken over the community's ponds.
WITN
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a man shot yesterday as he was fighting with two Lenoir County deputies say they want answers. Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says a passerby shot the man, fearing the deputies were in danger. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Thursday on Neuse...
carolinacoastonline.com
County health director briefs county commissioners on opioid crisis
BEAUFORT — Carteret County is still in the grip of a devasting and deadly opioid-use crisis. Nina Oliver, the county’s health director, briefed county commissioners on the ongoing problem during their monthly meeting Monday night in the Administration Building on Courthouse Square in Beaufort. The county has had...
WITN
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water BBQ and Chili contest underway in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Smoke on the Water got underway along the Washington waterfront Friday with live music, vendors, and the pig-cooking competition. Another full day is planned for Saturday, with a 5k race, a chili cook-off and the awards ceremony. Smoke on the Water has been something the town looks...
WITN
More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
WITN
Missing Carteret County woman found safe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
Comments / 0