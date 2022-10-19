ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Fresh Start Ministries plans Open House for 50th Anniversary

Linn County — Saturday afternoon, the Linn County Jail Chaplaincy Ministry, Fresh Start Ministries is celebrating their 50th Anniversary with an Open House in Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Jail Chaplaincy Ministry started in 1972 as a partnership with Linn County Jail, St. Luke’s Pastoral Care, and other local churches.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Newbo District kicked off their Annual Halloween Parade

Cedar Rapids — Saturday night, the Terry-Durin Company hosted their Annual Halloween Parade in Newbo District's Czech Village. Parade staging began at 5 p.m., with the parade festivities officially kicking off at 6:30 p.m.. Over 10,000 plus people were expected to either participate in or view the parade. The...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids schools plan to name interim superintendent next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Community School District is planning to appoint an interim superintendent soon that could start on the first of November, the district confirmed Thursday. Current Superintendent Noreen Bush resigned last month while she's battling cancer but had planned to continue in the role...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

#1 Xavier rallies past W-SR, advancing one game closer to State

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The top-ranked Xavier volleyball team came back from dropping their first set to Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday night, beating the Go-Hawks 3-1. This could be the final match for W-SR head coach EaVon Woodin, who's been coaching high school volleyball for 44 years.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids teen arrested for C Street shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to the October 9 shooting of a 29-year-old from Muscatine. That day, Yadier Primero-Marquez was shot in the back in the 2200 block of C Street Southwest. He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion fire crews put out garage fire Thursday evening

Marion fire crews were on the scene of a garage fire for over an hour Thursday evening. Crews were called to the 300 block of Larick Drive just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of a detached garage on fire. According to a press release Thursday evening, crews saw heavy...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Shooting leaves teenager with minor injuries in Cedar Rapids

A 17- year-old suffers non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1100 block of Blairs Ferry Rd. NE at approximately 12:50 a.m. October 22. The teen was transported to a local hospital for medical care. An investigator interviewed the teen at the hospital where...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Taboo shooting suspect asks for charges to be dismissed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — One of two men accused of shooting and killing people inside Cedar Rapids' Taboo Nightclub is asking a judge to dismiss all his charges. Dimione Walker's attorneys argue his right to a speedy trial was violated. A judge will now hear...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Dry conditions cause cornfield fire in rural Ladora

Iowa County — Williamsburg Fire Department, Victor Fire Department, Iowa County Iowa Sheriff's Office, Iowa County Dispatch, and local farmers with machinery all assisted the Ladora fire department with a standing corn field fire in rural Ladora around 10:19a.m. Saturday morning. Even with difficult circumstances, the fire was under control after approximately 40 minutes on scene.
LADORA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa State Patrol responds to Butler crash with injury

Butler County — Saturday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Safety released an update about Friday's crash near Aplington, Iowa. Iowa State Patrol (ISP) responded to a crash in the 20000 block of 270th Street near Aplington around 5 p.m. Friday evening. Crews arrived to the scene of an...
APLINGTON, IA

