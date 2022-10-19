ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ next-of-kin registrants can now sign up at MVC branches

New Jersey's Next-of-Kin Registry, maintained by the state Motor Vehicle Commission, was established following the 2007 car crash and subsequent death of Sara Dubinin of Sayreville. Yet until this week, when Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation sponsored by Sens. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, and Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, registrants could only apply...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ driver killed in Route 9 crash was Rutgers student

OLD BRIDGE — A student at the Rutgers School of Business was killed in a crash on Route 9 on Wednesday morning. An Infiniti Q50 driven by Driton Guze, 22, of Old Bridge, was headed south on Route 9 in Old Bridge near Phillips Drive around 6:25 a.m. when he lost control and crossed the grass median, according to Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey

Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Helping kids with cancer in New Jersey

On Sunday, Oct. 23, the Wigs and Wishes Zoo Hoo Petting Zoo in Sewell, NJ will open their doors to carloads of kids for a trick-or-treat event. As the organization describes it, the "petting zoo is a private haven where children with cancer can come to have fun, feel free, and be loved!"
NEW JERSEY STATE
Toms River, NJ
