NJ mother now faces charges stemming from newborn’s 2019 beating death
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the beating death of one of her newborn twins three years ago, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Raeshonn Corbo, of Teaneck, now has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child,...
New Jersey man ruthlessly distributed massive amount of cocaine across Jersey Shore
A drug dealer who resides in the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County has been convicted for distributing copious amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across communities at the Jersey Shore. The drug trafficking 42-year-old Damion Helmes is responsible for caught the attention of local, state, and federal...
Four New Jersey drug dealers responsible for 39 overdoses are heading to prison
There are four alleged drug dealers responsible for 39 overdoses -- 22 of which were fatal -- in Stafford Township and south in Atlantic County who are now behind bars following an lengthy investigation. It was an early wake up call on Tuesday morning this week as that's when Stafford...
‘False arrest,’ claims attorney for Public Integrity cop arrested at NJ bar
NORTH WILDWOOD — The attorney for a detective accused of trying to force herself back into a bar during this year's Irish Fall Festival says his client is the "victim of a false arrest." Det. Sgt. Danielle Oliveira, 32, was arrested on Sept. 24 outside of Keenan's Irish Pub...
New Jersey man pleads guilty to role in HIPAA health care fraud scheme
A Bayville man, who was once employed as a pharmaceutical sales representative, is facing a possible 10-years in prison for his role in an elaborate health care fraud scheme that featured several HIPAA violations. For a two year period from 2014 to 2016, Keith Ritson, 42, was employed as a...
Body of missing Princeton University student found near tennis court
The body of a missing Princeton University student was discovered by a university facilities employee near campus tennis courts early Thursday afternoon following a days-long frantic search. Princeton junior Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found around 1 p.m. outside on the leafy Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts, according to Mercer...
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
Jackson, NJ mayor: Noose threat won’t force him to quit
JACKSON — A Facebook post with a picture of a noose and a message that Mayor Mike Reina needs "a new necklace" doesn't scare him and won't force him out of politics, he said. "It's not going to change my direction. I do what I do. I've been here...
NJ next-of-kin registrants can now sign up at MVC branches
New Jersey's Next-of-Kin Registry, maintained by the state Motor Vehicle Commission, was established following the 2007 car crash and subsequent death of Sara Dubinin of Sayreville. Yet until this week, when Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation sponsored by Sens. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, and Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, registrants could only apply...
New Jersey softball coach sentenced for illegally using team funds on himself
The now former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County was charged and has now been sentenced for allegedly misappropriating funds given to him by parents for team expenses that he used for personal expenses. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township had his chance to avoid all of...
New Jersey has some of the best healthcare in the country
New Jersey prides itself on being at the top of many lists, including ranking number one in the country in education, including public, private, parochial and particularly higher education. It was voted the second best music-driven state in the country and has ranked high in recreational activity with our miles...
NJ driver killed in Route 9 crash was Rutgers student
OLD BRIDGE — A student at the Rutgers School of Business was killed in a crash on Route 9 on Wednesday morning. An Infiniti Q50 driven by Driton Guze, 22, of Old Bridge, was headed south on Route 9 in Old Bridge near Phillips Drive around 6:25 a.m. when he lost control and crossed the grass median, according to Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz.
See New Jersey Rainfall Totals From An Intense Hurricane Ian
My heart goes out to all those who were effected by Hurricane Ian. This storm tore through areas of Cuba and Florida leaving towns under water and crocodiles swimming in the streets, according to APP.com. That five-day stretch of nonstop rain was unforgettable and not in a good way. My...
A special camp helps NJ kids cope with loss in a fun environment
HARDWICK — A free bereavement resource designed to help children who have experienced the death of a loved one to better cope with such a loss is coming to New Jersey this month. Comfort Zone Camp was started 23 years ago by founder and CEO Lynne Hughes who lost...
The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey
Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
Helping kids with cancer in New Jersey
On Sunday, Oct. 23, the Wigs and Wishes Zoo Hoo Petting Zoo in Sewell, NJ will open their doors to carloads of kids for a trick-or-treat event. As the organization describes it, the "petting zoo is a private haven where children with cancer can come to have fun, feel free, and be loved!"
Bridgeton, NJ man charged in Monday’s fatal hit-and-run in city
BRIDGETON — Less than a day after a man died after being hit by three different vehicles, city police located and charged the man believed to be the driver of the first car in the sequence, who they said did not initially stop. Stephen Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, was...
Ocean City, NJ Confirms Beach Tag Fees Will Increase In 2023
Ocean City, New Jersey is known as America’s Favorite Family Resort. The Ocean City Council has confirmed that for the first time in decades, the cost of visiting the beach will increase. This should come as no surprise as America is facing runaway inflation and the accompanying steep increase...
‘Say goodbye’ to historic Rova Farms in Jackson NJ this weekend
Almost a century ago — in the 1930s — a group of Russian immigrants settled in the Cassville section of Jackson Township, N.J. They purchased 1,400 acres of land there, which eventually came to be known as Rova Farms. Rova Farms is located in the Cassville section, in...
The Internet Is Absolutely Fired Up Over This Crazy Map Of New Jersey
New Jersey is definitely a unique state, that's something I can say with confidence. The longer I live and work in the Garden State the more I start to pick up on little idiosyncrasies and traits that each town, and county has. There's always going to be some disagreement on...
