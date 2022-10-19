Read full article on original website
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans City Council extends temporary ban on new residential short-term permits
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council expanded a temporary ban on new residential short-term rentals on Thursday, which halted existing permits and those already in the application pipeline, according to our partners at NOLA.com. The ban was passed unanimously and can begin as soon as Nov. 3....
Slidell woods fire along I-12 West
SLIDELL, La. — A large fire in the woods caused some issues in Slidell Saturday afternoon. The fire started along I-12 west between the Airport Road and Lacombe exits. The Slidell Fire Department could not tell WWL-TV how big the fire is but described it as a "large fire."
UNO survey says residents are 'dissatisfied with life in New Orleans'
NEW ORLEANS — The first University of New Orleans Quality of Life study in four years is out and the numbers are not good for Mayor Latoya Cantrell. It also paints a generally unflattering picture of the city. “Residents of the city are dissatisfied with life in New Orleans,...
Crime the biggest concern for New Orleans, Jefferson Parish residents, UNO Survey says
NEW ORLEANS — The UNO Survey Research Center revealed the results of its 2022 Quality of Life Survey and the findings show that crime is a concern for residents in both Orleans and Jefferson parishes. Since 1986, the research center has polled registered voters in Orleans and Jefferson parishes,...
'Afraid to come home and get out of the car': neighbors worry about broken streetlights
NEW ORLEANS — Neighbors living next to the canal in New Orleans East told WWL-TV the streetlight outside their home has been out for about two years. “I’ve been begging, I say I fear for my life. Alligators come out of that canal. One of them could be in my yard," one neighbor told Eyewitness News.
Pallet company catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish
HAMMOND, La. — Firefighters are battling a fire at a pallet company in Tangipahoa Parish. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at the MC Pallet Company Thursday afternoon. Police have shut down Old Baton Rouge Highway between Hood Road and Millie Road due to the...
Two dead in New Orleans interstate, expressway crashes early Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed in separate fatal crashes on I-10 and U.S. 90 West in the early morning hours Saturday, according to the NOPD. The first crash occurred when a taxicab was found crashed into the left guard rail on U.S. 90B West at the Claiborne Avenue exit shortly after midnight.
Severn Ave. construction to be complete in 3-4 weeks
NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish Public Works Director, Mark Drewes, got good news during his weekly progress update for Severn Avenue. "The contractor has informed us that they should be completed within three to four weeks," Drewes said. Drewes said the project is 13 months behind schedule. He blames...
Groups rally in support of ordinance protecting New Orleans renters' rights
NEW ORLEANS — For weeks WWL-TV has shown you the poor conditions renters are living in across New Orleans. From toilets that don't flush, to roach infestations, black mold that's making people sick and ceilings collapsing. Renters' rights advocates believe the "Healthy Homes Ordinance" will solve issues like these.
Mid-City restaurant grapples with crime concerns after employee was killed
NEW ORLEANS — A sign on the door of Jimmy John’s on North Carrollton in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighborhood, let customers know that the sandwich shop was now closing at 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The sign also said the restaurant is cutting its hours as...
Kenner mayor defunds two departments and creates new department
KENNER, La. — Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser has defunded two city departments and created another through a sweeping set of budget amendments that were approved by the City Council on Friday, according to our partners at NOLA.com. The amendments increased the city's $78 million spending plan by approximately $1.3...
Bridge City youth offenders transferred to Monroe not Angola
LOUISIANA, USA — Ten youth offenders that had been housed at the Bridge City Center for Youth have been relocated to a Youth Center in Monroe and not Angola as first reported, according to the State Office of Juvenile Justice and State Senator Pat Connick. The Office of Juvenile...
Inspector General's report shows building safety inspections lacking prior to Hard Rock collapse
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Inspector General released a new audit Thursday that found city building inspectors failed to show up for safety inspections at construction sites 20% of the time between April 2019 and March 2020. The report echoes the findings of a joint WWL-TV/Times-Picayune investigation conducted...
Krewe of Boo set to roll down traditional parade route for the first time since 2018
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Boo is set to kick off Saturday night in New Orleans. The annual Halloween spooktacular hasn’t rolled on its traditional route since 2018. The Hard Rock building collapse shortened the parade route in 2019, Covid-19 canceled Boo in 2020, and last year, the parade was forced to ditch the canal street leg at the last minute.
NOPD investigates after man found unresponsive inside swimming pool at a St. Claude home
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a possible drowning after a 20-year-old man was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a St. Claude home. The initial call to the police came in just before 8:30 Thursday morning. When responding officers arrived at the home...
Six Flags development hit another snag over control issues
NEW ORLEANS — Control issues need to be ironed out before Bayou Phoenix rises in the east. “We’re committed to the project,” developer Troy Henry said. “We’re $1 million in, but at the same point in time, we’re not going to do a bad deal.”
New Orleans garbage contracts in a limbo
NEW ORLEANS — There is no denying that trash pickup in parts of New Orleans has been at times as rotten as two-week-old garbage. Metro Service Group currently picks up in the city’s Service Area 2, north of I-10 from the Jefferson Parish line to the lake in the east.
Krewe of Cleopatra names 50th Queen ahead of 2023 Carnival Season
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Cleopatra will be celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2023 Carnival Season. Krewe Members kicked off the celebration Saturday with a Royal Gala brunch. They also crowned the 50th Queen Cleopatra: Victoria Bagot.
Seacor Power's crew lost precious time due to faulty warning system, NTSB finds
NEW ORLEANS — Severe winds, a faulty reporting system and missing forecast data all played a role in the deadly capsizing of the Seacor Power, the NTSB reported Tuesday. The National Transportation and Safety Board released their 18-month investigation into the capsizing of the Seacor power, revealing the problems they believe caused the boat to capsize.
NOPD searches for the driver of a vehicle suspected in a fatal hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans need help finding the driver of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in New Orleans East. According to NOPD, the crash happened on September 30, at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bundy Road. “After the crash,...
