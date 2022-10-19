ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

WWL

Slidell woods fire along I-12 West

SLIDELL, La. — A large fire in the woods caused some issues in Slidell Saturday afternoon. The fire started along I-12 west between the Airport Road and Lacombe exits. The Slidell Fire Department could not tell WWL-TV how big the fire is but described it as a "large fire."
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Pallet company catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND, La. — Firefighters are battling a fire at a pallet company in Tangipahoa Parish. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at the MC Pallet Company Thursday afternoon. Police have shut down Old Baton Rouge Highway between Hood Road and Millie Road due to the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL

Severn Ave. construction to be complete in 3-4 weeks

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish Public Works Director, Mark Drewes, got good news during his weekly progress update for Severn Avenue. "The contractor has informed us that they should be completed within three to four weeks," Drewes said. Drewes said the project is 13 months behind schedule. He blames...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

Kenner mayor defunds two departments and creates new department

KENNER, La. — Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser has defunded two city departments and created another through a sweeping set of budget amendments that were approved by the City Council on Friday, according to our partners at NOLA.com. The amendments increased the city's $78 million spending plan by approximately $1.3...
KENNER, LA
WWL

Bridge City youth offenders transferred to Monroe not Angola

LOUISIANA, USA — Ten youth offenders that had been housed at the Bridge City Center for Youth have been relocated to a Youth Center in Monroe and not Angola as first reported, according to the State Office of Juvenile Justice and State Senator Pat Connick. The Office of Juvenile...
MONROE, LA
WWL

New Orleans garbage contracts in a limbo

NEW ORLEANS — There is no denying that trash pickup in parts of New Orleans has been at times as rotten as two-week-old garbage. Metro Service Group currently picks up in the city’s Service Area 2, north of I-10 from the Jefferson Parish line to the lake in the east.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Seacor Power's crew lost precious time due to faulty warning system, NTSB finds

NEW ORLEANS — Severe winds, a faulty reporting system and missing forecast data all played a role in the deadly capsizing of the Seacor Power, the NTSB reported Tuesday. The National Transportation and Safety Board released their 18-month investigation into the capsizing of the Seacor power, revealing the problems they believe caused the boat to capsize.
DELTA, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans local news

